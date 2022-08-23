‘Candomblé allowed me to understand faith’, says Maria Rita when releasing EP ‘Desse Jeito’ | Rock in Rio 2022

Maria Rita is full of business. She released “Desse Jeito”, a samba EP after changing labels, on Thursday (18). On the album, she debuts as a songwriter and for three years has had an “incredible and revolutionary” encounter in Candomblé. See video interview below.

The singer from São Paulo is also involved in the preparation of a “pancada” show, in her definition, for Rock in Rio in September and reaches the twentieth year of her career with modesty: “I don’t think I even knew it would last that long.”

Maria Rita talks about meeting the faith in Candomblé: ‘Reception and support’

The entrance to Candomblé was so intense for Maria Rita that she even gets emotional when talking about it.

“It’s a relief to no longer feel so helpless and alone in so many ways. Candomblé allowed me to understand the faith.”

Close to 45 years old, she says that loneliness has always been and continues to be part of her life. The singer’s birthday is on the 9th of September.

“I’m a survivor of countless situations, the loss of a mother… I started to get confused at the age of four, so you see 41 years of mental confusion, loneliness, abandonment, a series of challenges”, she lists. , who is the daughter of Elis Regina (1945-1982) with musician and producer César Camargo Mariano.

“Loneliness has always been a very palpable thing, very close. To the point that I understand myself more alone, but it’s much better not to be alone, right?”

When asked if she is ok today, she laughs: “Never… What is it like to be well?” Despite the weight of the previous statements, Maria says that, today, she feels confident of herself and “less susceptible to falling apart in the face of attacks that happen to us women”.

‘I don’t know how to live without samba’

In the first and praised album of her career, Maria Rita was already singing samba. “Cara Valente”, written by Marcelo Camelo (from Los Hermanos), was one of the biggest hits of the album that sold over a million copies.

All the influence of jazz and MPB is clear in the 2003 debut and in the following album, “Segundo”. In 2007, with “Samba Meu”, Maria Rita makes a three-year tour where the leather ate, as she sings in “Casa de Noca”, samba by Elcio do Pagode, Nei Jota Carlos and Serginho Meriti.

“I was crying for a month every night when the tour ended. I cried thinking: what am I going to do now? How can I live without it?”, she recalls.

Until she threw herself into samba, a movement that took place in 2014 from “Coração a Batucar”, she also released “Elo” and “Redescobrir”, when she sang her mother’s songs.

“It’s important to say that samba is a terreiro, isn’t it? It’s Brazilian ancestry. It will inevitably affect each person differently, even though it’s the national identity.”

The singer will continue singing samba and has no intention of doing it differently. “Doubt exists in the minds of others. I don’t know how to live without samba for a long time”.

“There is an understanding that the terreiro do samba and the terreiro do candomblé have the same root, but why did I fall into this? I won’t be able to explain it, it’s just an absolutely spiritual issue.”

“Nothing moves me more than the bass of the batuque, bass of the leather skin of the surdo, that banjo that comes, the division, it’s a business…”, she says, excited.

New songwriter in the square

Maria Rita has always had a knack for choosing good songs to record as an interpreter, but from “Desse Jeito” she also enters the composition group. Of the six tracks, she signs two of the EP.

One fine day, the singer woke up with the melody that would become “Canção de erê her” in her head, but she was sure it was someone else’s.

So much so that he sent a message to his friends and musicians Pretinho da Serrinha and Fred Camacho asking who that was.

Not really believing what she was creating, she went the other day to the house of Pretinho and Rachell Luz, a singer and songwriter from São Paulo who is married to the musician, when they wrote the lyrics for the song that closes the EP, with the participation of Teresa Cristina.

“Por Vezes”, recorded with Thiaguinho, was written in São Paulo with the brothers Magnu Sousá and Maurílio de Oliveira, from the duo Prettos.

“It’s coming out very organically, based on instinct, on momentary inspiration.. The other day I was walking around São Paulo by car, I started to see that city, some ideas popped into my head. I even thought ‘guys, what’s going on, what channel is this that opened?’ I stopped on the corner and started typing on my cell phone.”

The EP, an unprecedented format in the singer’s discography, marks the first for Som Livre, after leaving Universal, a record company that stayed for ten years. She complains that she was not happy with her career plans.

“I felt like I was falling behind in terms of the flexibility of the market in releasing EPs, singles, doing feats… I wasn’t being watched by my surroundings.”

Maria sings at the Rio festival on September 10th, the day after her 45th birthday, on the Sunset stage. Coldplay, Camila Cabello, Bastille and Djavan play on the Mundo Stage; see show times.

She still hasn’t decided which show she’s going to do, but she has two options: do the “potent” Samba da Maria, a tour that sings classic sambas, or put together a new hit show revisiting her 20-year career.

“I haven’t decided that yet and I’m a week away from rehearsals. I don’t know yet which glass roof I’m going to break, but it’s still a good problem. What I can guarantee is that it’s going to be stoned, it’s going to be big, it’s going to be strong” .

It will be the singer’s fifth time at Rock in Rio. The debut was with a participation in the Ball in honor of Simonal in 2011.

Then, she did a show singing Gonzaguinha in 2013. In the following edition, she participated in the tribute to the 450th anniversary of Rio and in 2017 when she took the stage with the American singer Melody Gardot.

In addition to the release of the EP, the moment is a celebration for Maria Rita’s career. One of the first appearances as a singer was in the concert of the guitarist Chico Pinheiro, in São Paulo, in 2002.

“I’ve been here for 20 years non-stop, without taking a vacation, producing, employing people, building a story is a lot of gratitude. I don’t even think I knew I would last that long.”

“I always wonder if one day my children will be proud of my legacy, if my audience will be proud of my legacy, if the history of national music will be proud of my legacy. I think I’m on the right track.” , You know?”

If, on the one hand, Maria Rita is happy with such a long career, one cannot say that she has the same confidence when it comes to Brazil and the October elections.

“I’m apprehensive, I’m not one of the group that thinks everything is won, that Lula’s victory is guaranteed. I don’t think it will be that simple, come October.”

Regardless of the outcome, she believes 2023 will be a very difficult year: