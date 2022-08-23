‘Cara e Courage’: Luana explains Clarice’s plan to stay undead | come around

Clarice’s accomplice (Taís Araujo) in the businesswoman’s false death, Luana (Gabriela Loran) recalls her last conversation with her boss and explains the plan devised by the SG director.
On the eve of the fateful night, Clarice was with Luana and told her the whole setup.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Clarice (Taís Araujo) shows the medicine she will use to keep her ‘in suspension’ — Photo: TV Globo
“This substance will put me in a state of suspension. I’m going to sleep for a few hours”, says Clarice.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Clarice (Taís Araujo) tells Luana (Gabriela Loran) that she is being threatened: ‘If I don’t do this, they will really kill me’ — Photo: TV Globo
Luana raises the possibility of something going wrong, but Clarice is convinced that this is what she needs to do.
“If I don’t, they’ll get to kill me for real. I’m being threatened and I need your help to organize the whole scheme.”
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Luana (Gabriela Loran) suffers from the condition of Clarice (Taís Araujo) — Photo: TV Globo
Faced with Clarice in a coma, Luana ponders with the doctor.
“She was so convinced she was doing the right thing. She didn’t think anything could go wrong.”
But the doctor is hopeful for the special patient’s recovery and says that Clarice will wake up, which is just a matter of time.
The scenes will air in this Tuesday’s chapter, 23/8, of Cara e Coragem.
Leonardo tells Regina that he saw Clarice. Andréa vents to Hugo about the breakup with Moa. Moa tells Rebeca that Danilo is dangerous and that he has been making threats. Renan notices Lou looking at Rico and Marcia. Regina talks to Danilo who fears that Leonardo will give up on delivering the formula to the buyers. Leonardo tells Martha that he made peace with Clarice and the mother is surprised by her son’s behavior. Pat, Moa and Ítalo put pressure on Kaká, who confesses to having opened the safe with Regina. Kaka is fired from Courage.com. Lucas investigates Duarte and takes his file from Olivia’s office. Pat and Moa seek out Jonathan to learn about the formula’s evolution. Dalva tells Armandinho that Cleide is going to reopen Êxito. Ítalo asks Regina about the connection Leonardo has with Danilo. Lucas discovers the secret of Duarte’s past and questions Jessica. Andrea finds Bob at Teca’s house. Pat and Moa kiss. Rebeca talks to Danilo at Moa’s apartment.
