Cariocas react to the first day with 5G

Cariocas welcomed the start of 5G technology, which arrived today in Rio de Janeiro, Florianópolis, Vitória and Palmas. Social networks have been inundated with comments about the new mobile network, whether celebrating the high speeds or complaining about the lack of coverage from operators.

Administrative assistant Anderson dos Santos was one of those who saw the internet connection soar. “It gets scary how everything flows, impressive”, he told in an interview with tilt, stating that smartphone navigation is “much better” even than on the Wi-Fi at home. He recently switched his phone to a Samsung Galaxy S21compatible with the 5G. The use took place in the central region of the city.

Who also tested the technology in Rio was computer engineer Anderson Munhoz, a resident of Botafogo, in the south zone. With an iPhone 13, he decided to test the operation of the three operators to find out which one is offering the best signal. “The most stable is TIM, in which I got an average speed above 1GB. Of course, it’s an average of 800MB, but the signal fluctuates. On the other hand, I couldn’t capture the new frequency signal at Vivo”, he reports.

Student Matheus Sá is another who did not take long to assess the arrival of 5G. He, who has a technology-focused channel and uses a Galaxy S21+, ran through the city this Monday morning behind the signal. “I went to test today but, in fact, since yesterday at 9 pm TIM had already activated”, he says. “Among the ones I tested, Claro was the worst. TIM ran all over the city. Despite this, all three have good speeds, above 700MB”.

more antennas

In 2021, Rio de Janeiro was the first capital to pass specific legislation for 5G. The law dealt with technological infrastructure and the installation of equipment in the city.

The rules established during the Anatel auction established that the three largest operators in the market (Claro, TIM and Vivo) should offer a 5G antenna for every 100 thousand people. Thus, this number would be approximately 250 in Rio. However, the city had 723 requests — almost 290% more than the minimum required — which represents greater coverage.

Claims

Even so, not all cariocas were able to enjoy 5G. Complaints pile up on social media and among residents heard by Tilt.

Student Marina Farage tested the technology in Leblon, in the south zone, and said that she faced instability in the connection. “It takes the 5G signal and doesn’t load anything. I admit I didn’t see much difference between 5 and 4G”. She, who uses an iPhone 12, even tested it in other neighborhoods in the central region and in the north, but without success.

The information technology operator Geraldo André also complained. He comments that he even noticed an improvement in 4G during the morning, but that 5G did not even appear as an option in Madureira, in the north zone. Its operator is Claro (below, in positioning, the company reports that the neighborhood is not yet covered by its network).

Another report came from administrator Adriano de Souza Brito, a resident of the neighborhood of Coelho Neto, north zone. He says that Vivo had problems since the implementation phase and, therefore, ended up switching to the operator TIM, which has been working “perfectly”.

Brito participated in a test with his device (Moto Edge lite 20 5G) in Barra da Tijuca, west side, two weeks ago, and remembers that “you couldn’t do anything at the same time. it was another app”. With TIM, it guarantees to be “great” so far.

big test

The trial by fire of 5G in Rio — and, more than that, of the technology’s arrival in Brazil — takes place in the coming weeks, during Rock in Rio.

In large events and agglomerations, problems in the use of the internet are frequent, due to the overload of the mobile network. For this reason, the telecommunications company Oi installed at least eight antennas in Cidade do Rock, where the music festival takes place.

Tilt contacted the three companies mentioned to inquire about user complaints. Vivo said that 5G only works within the coverage area, in the neighborhoods of: Barra da Tijuca, Botafogo, Centro, Copacabana, Flamengo, Gávea, Glória Humaitá, Ipanema, Jardim Botânico, Lagoa, Laranjeiras, Leblon, Leme, Recreio dos Bandeirantes, São Conrado and Vidigal.

Claro informed that the technical team did not identify any normality and that the connection is available in the following neighborhoods: Bangu, Botafogo, Barra da Tijuca, Campo Grande, Copacabana, Flamengo, Guaratiba, Inhaúma, Ipanema, Jacarepaguá, Lagoa, Laranjeira, Leblon, Meier, Pavuna, Recreio, São Conrado and Tijuca.

TIM did not respond to questions, but announced that it offers 5G in “all” neighborhoods/localities in Rio: Paquetá, Freguesia (Ilha), Bancários, Galeão, Tauá, Portuguesa, moneroVicar General, cocotaJardim América, Jardim Carioca, Pavuna, Cordovil, Jardim Guanabara, Parada de Lucas, Parque Colúmbia, Praia da Bandeira, Penha Circular, Cacuia, irajáAnchieta, Acari, Pitangueiras, Costa Barros, Brás de pinaPenha, Zumbi, Ribeira, Coelho Neto, Guadalupe, Parque Anchieta, Barros Filho, Vista Alegre, Ricardo de Albuquerque, Colégio, Honório Gurgel, Pottery, Vila da Penha, Maré, Vila Militar, Cidade Universitária, Rocha Miranda, Ramos, Realengo , village cosmosMarshal Hermes, Vicente de Carvalho, Patience, Engenho da Rainha, Complexo do Alemão, Vaz Lobo, Father Miguel, Bento Ribeiro, TuriaçuBonsucesso, Inhaúma, Tomás Coelho, Santíssimo, Madureira, Osvaldo Cruz, Santa Cruz, Magalhães Bastos, Senador Camará, Cavalcanti, Campo dos afonsosHigienópolis, manguinhosLoyal Engineer, Pilars, Del Castilho, Piedade, Hard shellVila Valqueire, Maria da Graça, Quintino mouthSulacap Garden, Campinho, Abolition, Senador Vasconcelos, Cosmos, Jacarezinho, cachambiPraça Seca, Benfica, Engenho de Dentro, São Cristóvão, Vasco da Gama, InhoaíbaAll Saints, Alligator, Enchanted, Rocha, Méier, Gamboa, Santo Cristo, Center, Sampaio, creekSaúde, São Francisco Xavier, Engenho Novo, Mangueira, Tank, Taquara, Água Santa, Lins de Vasconcelos, Parish (Jacarepaguá), Cidade Nova, Praça da Bandeira, Vila Isabel, Maracanã, Glória, Rio Comprido, Santa Teresa, Estácio, Tijuca, Catumbi, Grajaú, Bargain, Andaraí, Catete, Flamengo, Laranjeiras, Guaratiba, Vargem Grande, Alto da Boa Vista, Cosme Velho, Curicica, Botafogo, Urca, Cidade de Deus, Sepetiba, Anil, Jacarepaguá, Camorim, Humaitá, Gardenia Azul, Jardim Botânico, Vargem Pequena, Copacabana, Leme, Lagoa, Itanhangá, Gávea, Barra da Tijuca, Leblon, Ipanema, São Conrado, Rocinha, Pedra de Guaratiba, Recreio dos Bandeirantes, Vidigal, Joá, Barra de Guaratiba, Grumari, Cashew , Deodoro, Lapa, Campo Grande, Bangu, Gericinó, Jabour, Vila Kennedy, Ilha de Guaratiba.

Now, there are 12 Brazilian capitals with 5G coverage. In addition to the 4 contemplated today, the technology is available in: Brasília, Belo Horizonte, Curitiba, Goiânia, João Pessoa, Porto Alegre, Salvador and São Paulo.