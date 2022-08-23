Carlinhos Maia jewelry: thief says he used social media to plan robbery; see how to protect yourself – Brazil

Main suspect in masterminding the influencer’s jewelry theft Carlinhos Maia, Eliabio Custódio Nepomuceno was recently arrested in Campina Grande, Paraíba, and confessed to the crime to the police. In a video of the deposition released by the Fantasticgives TV Globohe even revealed that he used the victim’s posts in social networks to plan the theft. Expert warns to be careful with what is disclosed on the internet.

Carlinhos Maia was a victim of the crime at the end of May: after breaking into his apartment in Maceió, capital of Alagoas, Thieves stole a safe and took jewelry and a luxury watch. At the time, the damage was estimated at R$ 5 million. After months of investigation, the main suspect was arrested by the Civil Police and part of the stolen objects were recovered.

“I was the one who committed the crime, along with two of my friends,” Eliabio said during a statement to the police. To carry out the theft, the criminals entered the building where the influencer lives, in Maceió, on a day when Carlinhos Maia and her husband were not at home. The information would have been confirmed by posting on social media.

“I had already been taking a look at the life of ‘your’ Carlinhos through his social network, from what he posted, all right. And I saw that I could have an opportunity there”, said Eliabio during the testimony. According to the Civil Police of Alagoas, which conducted the investigations, the group would have studied the crime for a period of almost a month.

When they found the ideal opportunity, the criminals entered Carlinhos Maia’s building and went to the influencer’s apartment. Upon entering the place, they located a safe, where they believed to be luxury watches exposed on social media, and quickly took it to the car used in the escape.

Inside the vehicle, which continued its journey to Campina Grande, the group broke into the safe and discovered dozens of diamond stones and a luxury watch. The estimated value was high: around R$ 5 million. This, in turn, made it difficult for the stolen items to be sent to recipients, police said.

Carlinhos Maia even showed the watch and the necklace, which was formed by diamond stones, on social networks before the crime, pointed out a report also published in Fantastic the month following the crime. Still, the influencer said he did not regret having exposed himself on the internet, as it is part of his profession.

“I started earning my money and getting notoriety after I started showing my life, so how do you stop showing your life?”, he pondered during an interview. He stated, however, that “the message is to expose yourself a little less“.

The more visibility a profile has, the greater the risk of a criminal using it, says expert

In general terms, the greater the degree of visibility of a profile on a social network, the greater the risk of someone using what is exposed for harmful practices. Thus, in the case of digital influencers, who, in general, tend to expose more details of their personal lives on the networks, security measures in the physical world must be redoubled. That’s what the director of the Institute of Technology and Society of Rio de Janeiro (ITS-Rio), Carlos Affonso Souza.

The expert explains that, for the general public, an initial tip is always to consider leaving an Instagram account private, for example, which can avoid using information to commit crimes. “In the case of Carlinhos Maia, however, this does not apply, because he is a celebrity on the network”, says the expert.

Given this, a tip for influencers who already have many followers, or for people who do not plan to leave their profile private, is to use security features built into the platforms, says Souza. “Most posts can remain public, but certain posts that carry forward personal information, which could be sensitive and lead to a crime or violence situation, can be shared privately, with a circle of friends,” she said.

Instagram, he recalls, allows the user to post only to a smaller circle of people. “Postings do not necessarily need to be public. The more information they carry, the better they are made for an audience that effectively needs to receive that information”, says Souza. He points out that, of course, victims cannot be blamed for the crimes, but reinforces that they can reduce the chances of them occurring.

“The more people access information, the greater the risk of someone using that information for practices that are illegal”, says the expert. When Carlinhos Maia’s house was stolen, the influencer was undergoing surgery. The husband was on a business trip.

“The more influencers make Instagram, and social networks, a channel to carry forward communications of their life as a whole, and there is pressure on the production of daily content, when the influencer stops publishing (…) the lack of content on the channel leads to the most diverse speculations”, said Souza. “So, it is normal that, when he undergoes a health procedure, the influencer warns that he will pass, that he will be absent from the networks.”

“But it is important to remember that, when you know the place of residence of this influencer, and if there is a possibility that this house is not inhabited, this opens a window for the occurrence of a criminal practice”, explained the expert. Given this scenario, it is important that influencers, or even people who make a lot of posts about their personal lives, redouble their security practices in the physical world.

Expert gives 5 tips to use social networks more safely; check out

For the general public in particular, and who do not necessarily want regular content production on the internet, Carlos Affonso Souza also gives the following tips to increase protection when using social networks: