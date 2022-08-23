Carlinhos Maia says he will sell stolen and recovered luxury watch: ‘It’s not energy I want back in my arm’ | Fantastic

Arrested by the police, the mastermind of the crime, Eliabio Custódio Nepomuceno, only learned that the result of the robbery was worth millions due to the repercussions in the press. The jewels were returned, and the police are still trying to locate the other two participants in the robbery.

In an interview for the Fantasticthe influencer stated that he will sell the recovered watch.

Fantastic: Will you continue with the watch?

Carlinhos Maia: No. I will sell. Even with the staff there. They are already evaluating. Because the watch was found buried. It’s not energy I want back in my arm. It went, it came back, I really believe that. So I’ll sell, buy something else. But what matters is that it came back. Want was mine.

Carlinhos Maia: They broke the necklace. The watch came intact. And there, it’s for sale.

Fantastic: For the value of how much?

Carlinhos Maia: I can’t lose money. It’s enough that I’ve already lost so far. But it’s for sale. I’m advertising there on Fantastic please. A $1 million watch, right?

See the full interview:

After the robbery of Carlinhos Maia, police warn of exposure on social networks: ‘It brings certain ease to criminals’

Listen to Fantastico podcasts

the podcast This is fantastic is available on g1, Globoplay, Deezer, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music bringing great reports, investigations and fascinating stories in a podcast with the Fantástico journalism seal: depth, context and information. Follow, like or subscribe to This is fantastic on your favorite podcast player. Every Sunday there’s a new episode.