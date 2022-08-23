Carrefour to freeze the prices of 100 products in France

Carrefour announced, this Monday, 22, the freezing of prices of 100 products in its French branches. Canned sardines, rice and washing-up liquid are among the goods. The goal of the retailer is to “fight” against rising inflation in the country.

For the same reasons, the oil company TotalEnergies and shipping giant CMA CGM have also adopted similar policies. The oil company will lower fuel prices at its gas stations until the end of this year, while CMA CGM said it will lower shipping fees by €750 per container for imports from Asia.

In May, French supermarket group Leclerc froze the prices of the 120 most purchased products. As early as April, British supermarket chains Asda and Morrisons slashed prices on essential items.

According to data published this month, French inflation rose to 6.8% in July. This is the highest rate since the country started using the European Union (EU) methodology to calculate the data in the early 1990s.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia is one of the factors that influenced the rise in the prices of products. This is because the conflict in Eastern Europe, which began in February, interrupted production chains.

Also read: “Collectivist Pens”, article by Ubiratan Jorge Iorio published in Issue 107 of Revista Oeste