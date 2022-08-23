Carrefour will freeze the price of 100 products

Price freeze will apply to food, clothing and health products; understand the case

Last Monday (22), French supermarket retailer Carrefour announced a price freeze on 100 products of daily use. Thus, the items range from canned sardines to dishwashing detergent. In this way, the retailer joins other companies that seek to help consumers in the face of rising inflation.

In addition, the initiative responds to pressure from the government of President Emmanuel Macron, which has asked companies to make an effort to curb the rise in prices.

Other companies also take action

With the threat of a supertax on their record profits, French oil company TotalEnergies and shipping giant CMA CGM in July adopted new measures to cut prices.

TotalEnergies said it would lower fuel prices at its gas stations across France from Sept. for imports from Asia to France.

According to Carrefour, prices will be frozen until November 30 and are valid for products ranging from food to health items and clothing.

So, in the face of rising inflation, other retailers are also targeting consumers’ cost-of-living concerns with their own promotional campaigns.

The French supermarket group Leclerc froze, in May, the prices of the 120 most bought products until July. In April, British supermarket operators Asda and Morrisons said they would lower prices on essentials.

french inflation

French inflation rose 6.8% in July. The highest rate since the early 1990s, when France started using the European Union methodology to calculate the data. However, the percentage is lower than most other EU countries due to government limits on energy and gas prices.

With the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, inflation increased worldwide. Driving up energy prices and increasing supply chain price pressures.

