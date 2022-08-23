Casemiro introduced to United fans ahead of Liverpool match

In the reinforcement of Manchester United, the midfielder Casemiro was presented today to the fans present at Old Trafford to follow the classic with Liverpool, for the third round of the English Championship.

The Brazilian went to the pitch just before the ball rolled, waved to those present and posed for photos holding the shirt of the new club. In the morning, Casemiro was in Madrid for an emotional farewell event for Real Madrid.

Casemiro was received at Old Trafford with a round of applause and returned the gesture in gratitude. The player also showed a United shirt with his name, but still without a number.

If the presentation was smooth, the arrival of the Brazilian at the stadium caused an uproar. The new reinforcement signed autographs and was “hounded” by Red Devils fans.

Casemiro left Real Madrid after nine years e. at the age of 30, he signed with the English team until June 2026. With the chance to re-edit the victorious partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo, now in England, the midfielder still doesn’t have a date to debut.

Casemiro said goodbye to Real with a successful spell at the club. There were 18 titles in total, five of which were Champions League and three La Liga. The Brazilian accumulates 336 games with the merengue shirt, having 31 goals and 26 assists.