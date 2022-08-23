Cátia Fonseca gets real and criticizes Ximbinha for the lawsuit against Joelma

The presenter of “Best of the Afternoon” commented on the lawsuit filed by Ximbinha against Joelma, to ask for profits from the singer’s new tour

Cátia Fonseca is recognized for being a person who speaks her mind, without thinking twice. In charge of “Best of the Afternoon” (Band), the presenter has been notable for giving her opinions without mincing words. This Monday (22) was no different: she used her space in the attraction to criticize the musician Ximbinha, ex-Calypso, who has filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, Joelma.

The guitarist’s action was open after Joelma toured the country with a show entitled ” Isso é Calypso”, a band in which both played before their marital separation. Ximbinha asked the justice for the recognition of copyright in some of the songs used by the singer on the tour, in addition to requesting profits from the shows and compensation for moral damages. All requests were denied.

Cátia, then, released the verb against the musician. “He wants to torment, because happy people don’t torment, he should look for a way and be happy”, she began, who also opined about Ximbinha’s request to justice where she asked for money to pay labor debts from the time of Calypso. “But that depends, right? It depends on how this sharing was done”, she said.

A direct message to Ximbinha

The presenter recalled that these costs are with those who inherited the company open to manage the business. “Whoever stays with the company gets the company’s onus and bonuses. So if Joelma has nothing to do with it, she has nothing to do with it. ‘Oh, but he wants it’, I want so much, you from home too don’t you want it? Even quiet we want it and we don’t have it”, he said.

Finally, Cátia sent a direct message to the guitarist: “Well, Ximbinha, do the following: forget about this story, go ahead, make music, go to a show, don’t get into trouble with people, isn’t it better?”, she concluded.