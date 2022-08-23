Cause of Claudia Jimenez’s death is the one that causes the most hospitalizations in the world, warns expert – Zoeira

Heart failure, responsible for the death of actress Claudia Jimenez, aged 63, last Saturday morning (20), is the disease that most causes hospitalization and readmission of patients around the world, according to the director general of the National Institute of Cardiology (INC), Carlos Scherr. The information is from the newspaper O Globo.

Claudia had already undergone three heart surgeries, which were weakened by therapy to treat chest cancer in 1986. The artist had five bypass grafts in 2009, after a heart attack. In 2012, she underwent an aortic valve replacement procedure and required four stents to be inserted. Two years later, she suffered cardiac arrest and had a pacemaker.

Although he did not act in the treatment of the actress, the cardiologist recalled having been contacted by the singer Zélia Duncan, who asked for a medical opinion on her friend’s clinical case.

‘Heart dies’

“When the patient has an infarction, a part of the heart muscle dies. It’s an area that doesn’t recover anymore, like a scar, and, depending on the size, it impairs the functioning of the heart, decreasing the pumping power”, explained Scherr.

Currently, says the doctor, there are devices and medicines that give patients a better quality of life. However, these mechanisms can lose efficiency over time.

“There comes a time when they are not enough to keep the heart working properly, which can lead to death from heart failure or arrhythmia. The fact is that insufficiency is what most causes patients to be hospitalized and readmitted in the world”, he added.