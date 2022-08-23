CBF president will propose loss of points in cases of racism from 2023 | football

The president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, will propose, from 2023, the application of sports punishments against teams whose fans demonstrate racist behavior. Ednaldo will take the idea to the Technical Council of the Brazilian Championship – an instance formed by the clubs participating in the competition – next year.

It was the Technical Council, for example, that vetoed the sale of field management and that first approved (in 2021) and then dropped (in 2022) the limit for the exchange of technicians.

CBF hosts event on racism and football violence

Ednaldo Rodrigues will announce this intention this Wednesday, during the first Seminar to Combat Racism and Violence in Football, organized by CBF. The singer Gilberto Gil, as guest of honor, the president of Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguez, and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, are confirmed at the opening of the event.

– The event marks the beginning of a series of initiatives that will further discuss the fight against racism and violence in football. It is a historic gesture to put an end to racism and ignorance in football. In addition to the event, we will carry out a series of actions in the stadiums this week to raise awareness among fans. Enough of discrimination – said Ednaldo Rodrigues.

During the seminar, the 2021 edition of the Racial Discrimination in Football Report, produced annually by the Observatory of Racial Discrimination in Football, will be presented. According to Marcelo Carvalho, founder of the Observatory, the number of cases exploded last year compared to 2020.

– There were 31 cases in 2020 and 64 in 2021. This is the number of cases of racism in Brazilian football or with Brazilian athletes in South American competitions – said Carvalho.

This year, CBF started to sponsor the work of the Observatory.

– The Observatory’s work is very relevant due to the quality of the research and helps to give more depth to the discussion. The CBF partnership serves to give the group financial peace of mind and help them develop long-term projects – declared the CBF president.

The event at the CBF headquarters will also be attended by FIFA representatives, such as Pavel Klymenko, who will speak about “Best international practices in the fight against discrimination”. and Andrey Reis, head of security planning and operations at FIFA.

See the full event schedule:

9:30 am – Musical performance by the Youth Camerata of Rio de Janeiro



10 am – Institutional Opening

Gilberto Gil, Guest of Honor

Ednaldo Rodrigues, President of CBF

Alejandro Domínguez, President of CONMEBOL

Rodrigo Pacheco, President of the Federal Senate

11 am – Combating Racism and Discrimination

Mediator: Fabiano Machado da Rosa, lawyer specializing in anti-discrimination compliance

Marcelo Carvalho, Director of the Observatory of Racial Discrimination in Football, and Onã Rudá, founder of LGBTricolor and the Colectivo de Torcidas Canarinhos LGBTQs

Presentation of the Annual Report on Racial Discrimination in Football 2021.

Pavel Klymenko, FIFA Diversity and Anti-Discrimination Advisor:

International Best Practices for Combating Discrimination and Promoting Diversity.

2:30 pm – Security Development and Prevention of Racism and Violence

Mediator: Luiz Claudio do Carmo, President of the National Association of Organized Supporters (ANATORG)

Andrey Reis, FIFA Security Planning and Operations Leader:

International Best Practices in Security Management and Development.

Stuart Dykes, SD Europe CEO and UEFA Fan Relations Specialist, and Lena Wiberg, SD Europe Development and Training Leader:

The implementation of UEFA’s Supporter Relationship Agents Program.

16:50 – Cooperation in Security and against Racism in South American Football

Mediator: Father Omar Raposo, rector of the Christ the Redeemer Sanctuary

Alejandro Moreno, Safety Coordinator for CONMEBOL Competitions

The Performance of the Security Management in CONMEBOL competitions.

Rodrigo Carnevale, Federal Police Chief and head of Interpol Brasil, and Thiago Horta Barbosa, Federal Police agent and Interpol Stadia Project specialist

International Cooperation in Security of Sports Events.