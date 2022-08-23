CBF publishes VAR analysis on possible penalty kick for Palmeiras against Flamengo: ‘Now it’s gone…’

This Tuesday morning, the CBF released the VAR audio with the analysis of a possible penalty in favor of the Palmeiras in the draw with Flamengo last Sunday, for the Brasileirão. In the throw, Gustavo Gómez felt a contact from Vidal in the small area and fell to the ground, but nothing was scored.

In the audio, Ramon Abatti Abel, field referee, charges the VAR on a move review resolution involving both players inside the area.

However, for Pablo Ramon Gonçalves Pinheiro and his assistants, responsible for video refereeing, Vidal only ‘protects’ himself from the Palmeiras defender and end up evaluating the match as ‘nothing’.

At this moment, Ramon Abatti Abel authorizes the restart of the match even before the conclusion of the review, while shouting demanding a final position and watching Flamengo take the goal kick. In the background, it is possible to identify the referee’s voice saying “now it’s gone”.

Finally, the VAR confirms that the game could have been restarted, since, in the opinion of the cabin, there was nothing irregular in the bid. It is worth remembering that the CBF released the audio on Monday night, but then deleted the publication.

Check the dialog between field and VAR:



– 20 seconds, guys. Don’t forget the cabin, don’t forget the cabin… (Ramon Abatti)

– Anything! Protection. It will restart.. (VAR)

– Goal kick? You can play? Speak to me, old man! Cabin, cabin? Now it’s gone… (Ramon Abatti)

– Calm down, check complete now… All ‘ok’, can end (VAR)