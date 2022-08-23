CBF releases VAR audio in controversial bid between Gustavo Gómez and Vidal

The CBF Arbitration Commission released, this morning, the audio from the VAR booth in the controversial bid between Arturo Vidal and Gustavo Gómez in the final minutes of the 1-1 draw between Palmeiras and Flamengo, last Sunday (21), by Brazilian Championship, where the Palmeiras claimed a penalty.

“NOTHING! PROTECTION” 📺 CBF released the audio of Vidal’s crash, much claimed by Palmeiras. What is your opinion? 🤔 🎥: UOL Channel pic.twitter.com/xjDrSAAfgJ — UOL Esporte (@UOLEsporte) August 23, 2022

In the audio it is possible to hear that the referee Ramon Abatti saw the contact inside the area, but continued the bid.

The VAR booth also saw the Chilean’s action on the Paraguayan, but claims it was just ‘protection’ of the midfielder.

Finally, the video referee says that the check was complete and that the referee could end the match: “Check complete. All ok. You can end the match.”

According to the rules, a move can only be reviewed while the game is stopped. If the ball is put back in play, the play cannot be corrected — which happened in the play between Gómez and Vidal. While the referee of the match talks with VAR about the move, Flamengo had already taken the goal kick.

With the tie, Palmeiras remains in the lead of the Brasileirão with 49 points – 8 ahead of the vice-leader Fluminense. Flamengo reached 40 points, occupying the 3rd position.