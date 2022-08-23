Ceará has advanced negotiations with coach Lucho González | ceará

Ceará has advanced negotiations with Lucho González to command the team. Argentinian, the former player had a recent spell at Athletico-PR as assistant coach to Alberto Valentim in 2022.

+ Check out the news from Ceará

1 of 2 Lucho González — Photo: Gustavo Oliveira/Athletico Lucho González — Photo: Gustavo Oliveira/Athletico

Former 41-year-old Argentine player said goodbye to the lawns in 2021, at Athletico-PR. Since 2020, Lucho had prepared to end his career with coaching courses. Lucho took the B license from the CBF and also finished the PRO license course from the AFA, the Argentine Federation.

Lucho is the second Argentine with the most titles in history, just behind Messi. In Hurricane, the athlete played 164 matches, with 11 goals and six assists.

+ Marquinhos Santos leaves Ceará

In addition to Hurricane, as a player, Lucho played for River Plate, Al-Rayyan, Porto and Marseille. In all, he won 30 titles during his career.

Coach Marquinhos Santos left Ceará after the 1-0 defeat to Fortaleza at Arena Castelão, on August 14, for the Brazilian Championship.

Marquinhos Santos took over the team after Dorival Júnior left, but failed to make Ceará grow in Serie A. In addition, the team was eliminated in the Copa do Brasil by Fortaleza and the South American one by São Paulo on penalties.