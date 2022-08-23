celebrities who quit TV and changed careers

Achieving fame and conquering space on TV is the dream of many people, especially in adolescence. Being the center of attention is the wish of many, but staying in the spotlight isn’t always easy, or even dealing with harassment from fans and the media all the time.

Not by chance, many celebrities choose to return to anonymity after achieving success on the small screen. This is the case, for example, of the actress Ana Paula Arósio, considered one of the great names of the new generation of actors at TV Globo at the beginning of the century, but who chose to leave her career and live with her family, well away from the cameras. .

Other celebrities, however, suddenly find themselves without space on TV or simply believe that it is time to reinvent themselves and seek other forms of survival, such as actors Iran Malfitano, who was once a taxi driver and now invests in beekeeping, and Cecilia Dassi, who migrated to psychology. Once a big name in national teledramaturgy, actor Mário Gomes gave up TV and sells snacks on the beach.

The fact is that, whether of their own volition or lack of space, there is no shortage of former television personalities who disappeared from the spotlight and today live in other professions.

Ana Paula Arósio

Ana Paula Arósio Image: Publicity/Globo

Actress Ana Paula Arósio starred in several successful soap operas on TV Globo, but chose to end her ties with the station in 2010. Her last work on the small screen was in the series “A Forma da Lei”.

Since then, Ana Paula Arósio has lived in the United Kingdom with her husband, the architect Henrique Plombon. In Brazil, the artist is a partner in a chain of restaurants in Brasília. In 2020, the famous came to the news for having come out of anonymity to star in a bank commercial and joke about her “disappearance” from the serials.

Iran Malfitano

Iran Malfitano actor Image: Playback/Instagram

Actor Iran Malfitano is the result of the heyday of “Malhação”. At Globo, he participated in other productions until migrating to Record TV, where he participated in biblical plots.

However, when he left the small screen, Iran Malfitano started to earn a living as a driver on the Uber app and currently invests in beekeeping. THE splashMalfitano said that today he is living the best phase of his life as he is “venturing into other areas outside of art”.

“One of the things that interested me was beekeeping, because a great friend has a wonderful land to place several hives. We are developing a project. I never imagined that I would create bees. I am venturing into trying new things”, he declared.

Mario Gomes

Mario Gomes Image: Playback/Record

Mário Gomes was once one of the main names and heartthrobs of TV Globo. Over 36 years dedicated to the channel, the artist participated in numerous productions that were successful in the audience, until he left the company in 2008, when he migrated to Record TV.

Away from the studios since 2017, when he returned to Globo to make a cameo in “Tempo de Amar”, Mário Gomes currently owns a kiosk and sells snacks on the edge of Rio de Janeiro.

Victor Fasano

Victor Fasano Image: Playback/Instagram

Actor Victor Fasano left teledramaturgy for health reasons. In March, the artist told Globo in an interview that he gave up acting due to the “panic” he was starting to feel at the time of recording.

“I was panicking. I went into the studio and suffered all the time, I sweated like crazy. When I was ‘recording’, nothing happened, the work left. My suffering was before, getting ready and leaving the house to record. painful,” he said.

The last soap opera recorded by Victor Fasano was “Balacobaco”, shown by Record TV in 2012. In the following years, he even participated in some series, but since 2016 he has moved away from the small screen.

According to the actor, acting gives him an “unspeakable pleasure”, the problem, however, lies in the fact that he has to spend “intense” months of recording, in which “you can’t have a normal life”. “It’s very intense,” he added.

Max Fercondini

Max Fercondini Image: Playback/Instagram

One of the heartthrobs revealed by the extinct series “Malhação”, Max Fercondini reached the spotlight in 2001, when he starred in the Globo plot. In the following years, he participated in several productions such as “Páginas da Vida” (2006) and “Ciranda de Pedra”. In Rio de Janeiro, the artist also ran “Globo Ecologia” for five years.

Currently, Max Fercondini has dedicated himself to his two other passions: aviation and sailing. With his boat, the famous has visited several places around the world, from the entire coast of Spain to the Canary Islands, among others.

Davi Lucas

Former child star of Globo, Davi Lucas kicked off the small screen in “Alma Gêmea” (2005) and the success was immediate. In the same company, he was in “Caras & Bocas” (2009), “Malhação: Intensa como a Vida” (2012) and “Êta Mundo Bom!” (2016), his last role on the small screen.

Since then, he decided to change his profession and study psychology. In several interviews that he has given since then, Davi Lucas said he did not regret the decision he made, as he understood that it was the best thing for him, especially because he was no longer harassed.

“I never liked [do assédio]I don’t like it and I do everything to be able to go anywhere like anyone else”, he declared, emphasizing that psychology brings him “realization from the time I wake up to the time I go to sleep”.

Cecilia Dassi

Cecilia Dassi Image: Rodrigo Lopes/Disclosure

The actress Cecilia Dassi also left TV for psychology. Known for characters such as Sandrinha from “Por Amor” (1997), the artist decided to graduate in psychology in 2012.

To UOL, Dassi said that his intention “was to study to broaden perspectives, to understand more the human”. “It would help me anyway if I went on as an actress. But it was also another possibility. [de carreira] if I decided to change,” he said.

“During college, acting began to not bring me more fulfillment, it didn’t move my heart. And I was enchanted by psychology. Changing careers was a natural process for me”, added the psychologist who also maintains active profiles on social networks. to talk about mental health.

Carlos Casagrande

Carlos Casagrande in ‘Fina Estampa’ Image: Reproduction/Globo

Away from the serials since 2015, when he participated in “I Love Paraisópolis”, Carlos Casagrande switched from his acting career to that of an entrepreneur and even left Brazil to live in Miami, in the United States, alongside his wife, Marcelly, and children Theo and Luca.

In 2020, Casagrande told UOL that giving up acting was not in his plans, but “circumstances are what led me to move away from soap operas”.

“I’m still very young and, as an actor, I can play any role at any age. I’ll never stop being an actor, it’s in my veins”, he added, emphasizing that “actor has no end of his career, he has a break”.

Luigi Baricelli

Luigi Baricelli Image: Playback/Instagram

Luigi Baricelli was also considered a heartthrob in Globo’s soap operas, but he has been away from the small screen since 2017, when he commanded the program “À Primeira Vista”, on the paid channel Discovery Home & Health.

Today, Baricelli works as an international investor, in addition to being a speaker and presenting the Mega-Sena da Virada draw.

Lídia Brondi

Lídia Brondi Image: Publicity/TV Globo

Like Cecilia Dassi and Davi Luca, actress Lídia Brondi also chose to pursue a career in psychology. The famous, who debuted on TV in “O Grito” (1975) has been off the air since she participated in “Meu Bem, Meu Mal” (1990).

Married to actor Cassio Gabus Mendes, Lídia Brondi leads a discreet life in her office in São Paulo.

Daniella Cicarelli

The model was one of the most famous names on Brazilian TV in the 2000s, mainly due to the success of the show “Beija Sapo”, which she commanded on MTV. Her last work on the small screen was when she participated in the “Got Talent Brasil” stand, at Record.

However, the famous left the screens and the catwalks to dedicate herself to the sport and maintains a “multiathlete” routine.