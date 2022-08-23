Ceni is honest about André Anderson’s absence from the games: “It’s not an injury”

São Paulo faced Santos, last Sunday (21), at Vila Belmiro, for the twenty-third match of the Brazilian Championship. The defeat in the classic should not shake the team led by Ceni, since on Wednesday (24), the team has the first game of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo.

In an interview after the defeat, coach Rogério Ceni spoke about one of the athletes who most arouse doubts in the Tricolor fans: André Anderson. The player has been injured for a while and has been out of action for almost two months.

“André is recovering from pubalgia. It really takes time, as it is a sensitive region. I think that next week he should already be available to work with the group. It’s not an injury, the medical department is right; but it is something that bothers the player. And he is doing strengthening so that he can come back and be able to work uninterrupted until the end of the year. That’s what was passed on to me, that next week he will be with us“, said Ceni.

André Anderson should be on the Tricolor’s departure boat for the year 2023. According to journalist Jorge Nicola, who revealed the situation on his Youtube channel, the Club’s management is planning to clean up the squad led by Rogério Ceni.

“I’m talking now about players whose contracts expire and are not in São Paulo’s plans. The first of them is striker Éder, who almost left the club at the turn of the year. Rogério Ceni wanted to give him a new opportunity, but he hasn’t taken advantage of it, he receives 600 thousand reais a month, a luxury reserve and he doesn’t stay under any circumstances. André Anderson, half hired on loan from Lazio until the middle of next year, but the Tricolor will try to convince Lazio to receive the player back. Andres Colorado, midfielder who came on loan, but did not like and will certainly be returned on December 31“, he informed.

