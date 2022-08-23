Cheap smartphones with great settings – Tudo em Tecnologia

Although not a well-known brand in Brazil, the French company Wiko has low-cost smartphones for consumers who cannot or do not want to spend that much. And today, two models from the company are on special offer in the AliExpress week of offers with prices starting at R$ 456.

Wiko T10

The Wiko T10 is built around a 6.5-inch screen with 1600x710p resolution. Still on the front, it has a 5MP camera that can be used for both selfies and video calls. In addition, it includes a 13MP main rear camera and an LED flash.

In hardware, the device has a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset alongside 2GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. The product still comes out of the box with the Android 11 Go Edition operating system (lighter version for entry-level devices). In addition, it has a 5,000 mAh battery.

Wiko T50

More complete, the Wiko T50 boasts a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display that has no less than 94.58% screen use. There is also a 16MP front camera and a triple rear camera setup with 64MP, 8MP and 2MP sensors.

Under the hood, the smartphone features a Helio G85 processor combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space. However, the great differential of this model is its support for 40W fast charging, something rare for the price range.

