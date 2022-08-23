Check out the assets declared by the famous candidates – Famous



Playback/Instagram/Assembly

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai





08/22/2022 12:15

08/22/2022 12:15

The election campaign period officially began last Tuesday (16/08) for the 2022 election. For the first round, there will be 46 days of campaigning – actions end on October 1, the eve of voting.

And, as always appears in the list of candidates names known to Brazilians outside politics, such as artists, journalists, sportsmen and other figures, some of them already victorious in the past with very high votes.

Among the new candidates for public office, famous figures in the country, known in television, humor, sports and music stand out. All of them had to declare their assets to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), which published the value they accumulate in assets. The numbers are available on the Divulgacand portal, but you can check below the heritage declared by celebrities who decided to venture into politics:

Marcos Ucha (PSB)

Reporter Marcos Ucha put his career as a journalist aside and will try to get a seat in the Chamber of Deputies in Rio de Janeiro. Affiliated with the PSB, he declared R$ 2.2 million in assets. The assets included two vehicles worth R$100,000 each and R$2 million invested in fixed income.

Antnia Fontenelle (Republicans)

Actress and presenter, Antnia Fontenelle joined the Republicans party and is preparing to enter political life. The youtuber launched her candidacy as a federal deputy, for Rio de Janeiro. The widow of Marcos Paulo (1951-2012) declared that the TSE only has R$ 25,000 in assets. No information regarding the fortune left by her husband was given to the Court.

Mario Frias (PL)

Former Special Secretary of Culture in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Mario Frias, seeks a seat in the Chamber of Deputies for So Paulo. The actor will compete for the PL and declared to have more than R$ 1 million in assets. The assets included an apartment worth R$1 million and another R$8,924.92 in his bank accounts.

Elisa Sanches (Patriot)

Porn star Elisngela Santos, who is also the presenter of the erotic reality show The House of Brazilians joined the Patriota party and launched her candidacy for federal deputy for Rio de Janeiro, the adult film actress declared only R$10,000 in assets, concentrated in bank deposits.

Felipe Folgossi (PL)

Actor Felipe Folgossi joined the PL and was a candidate for federal deputy for So Paulo. The runner-up of the fifth season of A Farm, reality show on Record Tv, declared to have R$ 825 thousand in assets listed in the Electoral Court. The assets include an apartment worth R$ 490 thousand; a vehicle worth R$ 65,360.00; R$ 4,950.00 in equity interest; and around R$ 264 thousand divided into investments and deposits.

Thiago Gagliasso (PL)

Brother of fellow actor Bruno Gagliasso, Thiago launched his candidacy for state deputy for the PL, in Rio de Janeiro. Unlike the rest of this list, the former participant of A Fazenda, from Record TV, did not declare any assets to the TSE.

Luclia Santos (PSB)

Actress Luclia Santos is another who ventures into politics. The artist seeks a place in the Chamber of Deputies for the PSB in Rio de Janeiro. To the Superior Electoral Court, the veteran declared to have R$ 2.7 million in assets. Equity includes R$2,435,317.26 in credit arising from a loan; a plot of land worth R$ 112,191.80; two vehicles (R$74,960.00 and R$73,235.39). She still has around R$ 68 thousand divided between license and special concessions; funds; applications; and other goods.

Joel Santana

Former coach Joel Santana candidate for federal deputy for Rio de Janeiro. The chosen party the Pros. The TSE website also does not show any good declared by the football coach.

Maurcio Souza (PL)

The ex-player of the Brazilian Vlei Seleo, Maurcio Souza decided to leave the courts to run for a position in the Chamber of Deputies. The former athlete joined the PL to run for a federal deputy for Minas Gerais. The miner from Iturama declared that he had R$ 305 thousand in assets to the TSE. The assets include a plot of land worth R$145,000 and three vehicles: one worth R$80,000; another of R$ 60 thousand; and a third for R$ 20 thousand.

Wanderlei Silva (PP)

MMA champion, Wanderlei Silva joined the PP. The athlete candidate for federal deputy in Paraná. The MMA legend told TSE that he has more than R$22.3 million in assets. The assets include a house worth R$2,699,256.05; BRL 154,640.16 in their bank accounts; R$ 2,932,939.17 in fixed income investments; BRL 1,116,660.98 in shares; R$ 10,781,450.77 entered the category “other assets and rights”; R$ 4,539,463.73 entered the “other funds” category; and 118,211.28 in equity interests.

grandson (PL)

The singer Netinho joined the PL. The artist candidate for federal deputy for Bahia. The musician told the TSE that he has R$75,000 in assets. The assets include two items worth R$39,600 and R$36,000 listed in the “other rightful assets” category.

Kid Bengala (Unio Brazil)

The actor of content prohibited for under 18 years, Kid Bengala launched his candidacy for federal deputy for Unio Brasil, in So Paulo. Kid declared a total of BRL 1,552,000.00 in assets. The heritage includes two houses, one worth R$600,000 and the other of R$800,000; a vehicle worth R$ 50 thousand; bank deposit of R$ 22 thousand; and R$ 80 thousand related to “other goods”.

Carlinhos Aguiar (PL)

Actor and comedian, Carlinhos Aguiar launched his candidacy for state deputy for the PL, in So Paulo. The sum of its assets declared Electoral Court totals BRL 5,841,211.89 in assets. The heritage includes two houses (R$ 1.3 million and R$ 400 thousand); two apartments (R$ 500 thousand and R$ 400 thousand); three vehicles (R$125,000; R$60,000; and R$15,000); and around R$3 million in financial investments.

Silmara Miranda (Republicans)

Former member of Tchan, Silmara Miranda is running for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies for the Federal District. Affiliated to the Republicans, the journalist and public service agent of the Federal Highway Police (PRF) declared to have R$ 120 thousand in assets to the TSE. The assets include a car worth R$96,562.00 and R$24,398.69 deposited in a bank account.

Juju Ferrari (Republicans)

Call girl and mute from Botafogo, Juju Ferrari is running for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies for So Paulo. Affiliated to the Republicans, the beauty wants to be a federal deputy. The model claimed to have R$315,000 in assets. The assets include two cars in her name, which add up to the value.

Mrcio Poncio and Sarah Poncio (Pros)

Representatives of one of the most famous families on the internet, the digital influencer Sarah Poncio and her father, the evangelical pastor Márcio Poncio, will run in the 2022 elections, both affiliated to the Pros (Republican Party of the Social Order). Sarah seeks a seat in the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro (ALERJ) as a state deputy. The patriarch is a candidate for federal deputy in Rio. Thus, like all candidates, they made their declarations of assets to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). Both, declare millionaire figures, Márcio declared to have R$ 1,037,323.71 in assets. The assets included an apartment valued at R$ 271,700.65; R$ 400 thousand in cash; R$ 250 thousand in shares in companies; and around R$ 115 thousand in investments. The heiress declared more than double, R$2,024,860.50 in assets. The assets include four apartments (R$602,454.00; R$550,000; R$300,000; and R$110,000); BRL 300 thousand in cash; and R$ 162,406.50 in a bank deposit.