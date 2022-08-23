Check out today’s main news (22).

Credit: Ivan Storti / Santos Futebol Clube

So you don’t miss out on any news, the fans.com prepared a summary with the main news from Santos today (22).

Santos beats São Paulo and approaches the G6; Soteldo stands out in re-debut

Santos took an important step in the Brasileirão Serie A campaign with the 1-0 victory against São Paulo, for the 23rd round. The match had a lot of defensive solidity and efficiency in the attack on the part of Lisca’s men.

The winning goal was scored by Lucas Braga with the assistance of an ‘old acquaintance’ of the crowd: Yeferson Soteldo. The number 10 debuted with a good performance, being one of the best on the field in the classic SanSão.

The victory put Peixe in 8th place, being able to dream of a spot in the G6 – and consequently in the Copa Libertadores next year.

According to the Financial Bulletin released by the CBF, Santos had a profit of R$ 131,486.22 in the match played at Vila Belmiro yesterday.

Wesley receives proposal from Portuguese football

Without much space in Vila Belmiro, especially with the arrival of Lisca, striker Wesley can be hired by Leixões, which currently plays in the second division of the Portuguese Championship.

Wesley is also one of the ‘Meninos da Vila’ revealed in Santos’ youth category. He currently integrates the under-20 category and has a contract until the end of this year.

Felipe Jonathan explains defensive evolution

Despite having started the season in low, left-back Felipe Jonatan returned to receive chances and add good performances at Santos.

In a press conference held on Sunday night, the athlete revealed that he hired professionals to help him in addition to training.

“I hired some people to help me out of the field. Of course, in the club they are professional people, but you have to look for details outside the field as well. I looked for them and a scout to contribute in my defensive part, the numbers have shown that I evolved a lot”, explained Felipe Jonatan.

Marcos Leonardo will miss Peixe in the next round of the Brasileirão Serie A

The phase is good, but Santos will have an important absence in the 24th round of the Brasileirão against Cuiabá, next Sunday. It is the top scorer Marcos Leonardo, who is suspended after receiving a third yellow card.

Parallel to that, the replacement for the striker may be Bryan Angulo, who hasn’t been a starter for the white-and-white for two months. Other options for Lisca are Rwan Seco, Ângelo or even midfielder Luan, who can act as a “false nine”.

Lisca makes waves with Soteldo and João Paulo, praises Luan and explains why he didn’t use it

Nicknamed ‘Crazy’, Lisca demonstrates in each interview a lot of sincerity to comment on the subjects. Despite the good performances of the Venezuelan Soteldo and the goalkeeper João Paulo – requested in the Brazilian team by the commentator Mauro Beting, including -, the coach did not hesitate to charge them in certain aspects.

In the case of the Venezuelan, Lisca says that he has less effort in marking during training. The goalkeeper, in turn, did not like having his captain’s armband removed.

“It was a strategic issue, Maicon is co-captain along with Sánchez and Marcos Leonardo (…) We will share responsibilities. João wasn’t very happy, I know, but I messed with him. He played a great game. When he needed it, he showed what a great goalkeeper he is.“, said.

Still at the press conference, Lisca was asked about the reasons for not using Luan, but having chosen Carabajal and Soteldo, two other newcomers to the club.