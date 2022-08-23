Check the horoscope for all zodiac signs this Tuesday the 23rd

Virginia Gaia 08/22/2022 – 22:19 Share

It’s time to reap the best fruits and do it with excellence! This Tuesday, the 23rd, the Sun enters the sign of Virgo. When our star-king passes through this point in the sky, we are in full transition from summer to autumn, in the Northern Hemisphere, and from winter to spring, in the Southern Hemisphere.

Because it marks the transition between different climatic seasons, Virgo receives, in astrology, the classification of Mutable sign, in the same way as Gemini, Sagittarius and Pisces, which belong to the same group. Thus, among the mutable signs, Virgo is the one that channels the properties of the element Earth, thus representing the concrete character of this element, together with its capacity for transformation. Therefore, among the Earth signs – a group that also includes Taurus and Capricorn – Virgo is the one with the greatest dynamism.

Virgo symbolism is related to the ideal time for harvest, in the Northern Hemisphere, which is where we have the Greco-Roman cultural roots of Western astrology. In this way, following this symbolic and agricultural agenda, Virgo represents the moment of selecting the best fruits, analyzing the details, in a meticulous way, to differentiate what is ripe enough. And that’s how this sign ended up becoming a reference to talk about all essential activities done with care. And this is precisely why we should avoid stereotypes, as Virgo symbolism goes far beyond the zodiac’s “perfectionist” label.

Unlike the zodiacal signs, which divide the celestial circumference through which we see the Sun pass into 12 equal parts, the Moon and the other planets visible to the naked eye (Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn), the constellations have very different dimensions from each other. THE Virgo constellation it is certainly one of the most extensive, especially among the set of 13 constellations that mark the zodiac. Thus, despite representing, as a sign, the minimal issues that make a big difference in everyday life, Virgo as a constellation has been the stage of grandeur since antiquity.

In addition to having its body adorned by a large number of stars and colossal dimensions in the sky, the Constellation of Virgo exhibits, in the hands of the collector girl, the bluish and exuberant Spica, the Alpha star of this star cluster. spica it is one of the brightest points in the sky, being easily identified. Its name means “spike”, as it really represents wealth, abundance and jewelry harvested with effort and excellence.

With the advancement of science and the entry into the era of space telescopes, the Virgo constellation surprised us, once again, by its grandeur: it was with the observation of the large number of galaxies in this direction that we were able to identify the Virgo Cluster, in which the Wow Milky Way It’s inserted. This, in turn, is part of the Virgo Supercluster, with about 100 clusters and different groups of galaxies, with an estimated diameter of around 200 million light years. Faced with these numbers, we must greet the Virgo Sun with the simplicity of one who recognizes that, within what seems minimal, we can find true infinite treasures in its wealth!

Watch: The waning moon will only be visible to early risers, as it will ascend to the East with less than 10% lighting, just before 5 am on Wednesday the 24th. Being obscured by sunlight a short time later, the queen of the night will be amidst Cancer constellation and also at the same length of procyonthe star Alpha gives Constellation of Canis Minor.

Aries: the astral is still agitated for you, Aries. Therefore, it is important to keep your emotional balance, without neglecting your intimate needs.

Bull: try to be more sure about the information you receive and also the information you spread, Taurus. Heaven asks for responsibility.

Twins: It’s time to organize finances and avoid unplanned spending, Gemini. Avoid succumbing to impulsiveness.

Cancer: avoid emotional ups and downs throughout the day, Cancer. The day promises strong emotions, but with the possibility of instabilities.

Lion: Know how to apply your intuition in everyday life, Leo. It’s time to take care of yourself and also to pay attention to your most intimate needs.

Virgin: think long term, Virgo. Take advantage of the Sun’s arrival in your sign to think about what you want to do and who you want to be with.

Lb: the day calls for more action, Libra. But avoid acting in a disorderly way, as it is essential to assume the consequences of your actions.

Scorpion: take the day to dedicate yourself to intellectual topics, Scorpio. The mind is full of ideas, but it is necessary to know how to put everything in its place.

Sagittarius: pay attention to people you share intimate themes with, Sagittarius. Heaven asks for more confidence.

Capricorn: be diplomatic, Capricorn, even in relation to the most complex issues. It’s time to know how to dialogue.

Aquarium: Take better care of your health and food, Aquarius. It’s time to value the details that can improve your routine and mood.

Fish: It’s time to look for new solutions to old problems, Pisces. With this, you can keep your mood and creativity high.