Check the results of Quina 5930 and Lotofácil 2605 this Monday (22/8)

Caixa Econômica Federal raffled, on the night of this Monday (22/8), four lotteries: contests 5930 of Quina, 2605 of Lotofácil, 2355 of Lotomania and 286 of Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


  • QUINE | MONDAY, AUGUST 22
  • SUPER SEVEN | MONDAY, AUGUST 22
  • LOTOMANIA | MONDAY, AUGUST 22
  • LOTOFÁCIL | MONDAY, AUGUST 22
Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 1.4 million, had the following numbers drawn: 17-20-21-46-80.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 350 thousand, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 6
Column 2: 1
Column 3: 5
Column 4: 9
Column 5: 3
Column 6: 4
Column 7: 1

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 5.6 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 01-05-11-16-19-35-38-41-43-46-47-54-63-65-67-72-75-89-93-94.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 4 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-02-05-07-09-11-12-15-16-19-21-22-23-24-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.


Watch the broadcast:

