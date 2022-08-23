check the september calendar

As of September 19, approximately 20.2 million families will receive the increased amount of R$ 600.00 from Auxílio Brasil.

Although in August the transfers of Auxílio Brasil were anticipated, it is not yet known if this will happen again in September. Thus, the benefit continues to be paid according to the schedule released by the Ministry of Citizenship at the beginning of the year. Thus, from the 19th, about 20.2 million families will receive the increased amount of R$ 600.00.

Calendar – Aid Brazil – September

Therefore, in September, R$ 600.00 will be paid according to the final Social Identification Number (NIS).

Last digit of NIS Pay day 1 September 19 two September 20 3 September 21st 4 September 22 5 September 23th 6 September 26 7 September 27 8 September 28 9 September 29 0 September 30th Source: Ministry of Citizenship

How to consult the Aid Brazil?

In summary, to check the amount they will receive from Auxílio Brasil, the beneficiary can call the Ministry of Citizenship’s number 121, in addition to the Caixa Service Center on the number 111, or consult through the application following the steps below:

Access the Auxílio Brasil app (available for Android and iOS);

Inform the CPF;

Inform your password.

On the home screen, click on “Values ​​inquiry”.

How to withdraw Auxílio Brasil through Caixa Tem?

In short, to withdraw Auxílio Brasil without the program card, through the Caixa Tem app, simply follow the steps below:

Open the Caixa Tem app (available for Android and iOS);

Click on “Enter”;

Select the option “Without Card”;

Click on “Generate withdrawal code”;

Enter your Caixa Tem password;

Enter the numerical code at the ATM or at the lottery.

Other features of CAIXA Tem

In addition, Caixa Tem users can also carry out other transactions, such as:

Digital shopping;

Payment of Boletos;

pix.

