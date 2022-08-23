Chef denies Maíra Cardi after disclosure of dubious information | celebrities



Carolina Garofani and Maíra Cardi – Reproduction

Carolina Garofani and Maira Cardi reproduction

Published 08/22/2022 16:30

Rio – Maíra Cardi caused revolt in Carolina Garofani after publishing some information on her networks, which according to the chef, are incorrect about the consumption of milk. By TikTok, Carolina Garofani showed indignation at the coach’s speech and corrected the information passed by Arthur Aguiar’s wife.

“I can’t, folks. I can’t believe this person still has a platform where they can talk the shit they say, because every time they open their mouth, it’s a torrent of idiocy, fallacy, and pseudoscience, which I don’t believe.” that there is no way to get these things off the internet,” he said.

Following, the chef denies Maíra Cardi and warned about the fake news shared by the coach. “And I’m not here to defend the consumption of milk. It’s not that. She says that lactase is inside milk, but it’s not. Lactase is produced by our body inside the intestine, all mammals produce lactase. consumption of milk decreases, we produce less. When we become adults, there are people who manage to continue generating lactase to break down the lactose in milk, and there are people who do not, and these are the lactose intolerant”, he clarified.

“Each organism reacts in a different way. It says that our organism does not absorb calcium, and that is a lie! We do absorb it, but it is impossible to absorb 100%, because we do not absorb 100% of absolutely anything, of any nutrient. There’s calcium in other foods like broccoli, spinach. I can’t, people. It’s very frustrating. Did you want to see me pistol? You got it, I’m very pistol!”, he concluded.