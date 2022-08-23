Child death: Carmo do Paranaba does not have a fire department – Gerais

(photo: CBMMG/Reproduction)

Lieutenant Colonel Duarte, from the Minas Gerais Military Fire Brigade (CBMMG), explained to the State of Mines that Patos de Minas may soon receive a unit from the Fire Department. “Alto Paranaba is in the command plan to receive a unit from the Fire Department, this is in the corporation’s planning”. Patos de Minas has approximately 155,000 inhabitants, and the municipality of Carmo do Paranaba has around 30,000 inhabitants.

According to him, even without a unit on site, the response to the incident in which the boy fell into a hole 8 meters deep was not affected by the distance. “The municipality is 45 km from Patos, the travel time did not influence the performance of the incident”, said the lieutenant.

remember the case

Pedro Augusto Ferreira Alves, 8 years old, fell into a hole approximately six meters deep, on the afternoon of this Sunday (21/8), in Carmo do Paranaba, in the Alto Paranaba Region.

The Minas Gerais Military Fire Brigade (CBMMG) was called, and after an 18-hour rescue, the boy came out alive, but died after a respiratory arrest on the way to the hospital.

The place where the boy fell was a construction site, but the land was not fenced or signposted. According to the boy’s mother in an interview with Rede Globo, he and his cousin used to play in the field. But this time, the boy slipped and fell into the hole.

