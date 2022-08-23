Chile investigates purple cloud that appeared in the north of the country

Chilean authorities are investigating the appearance of a purple cloud that settled over a city in the north of the country last weekend.







Purple cloud in the sky over Chile Photo: Reproduction / Twitter / Ansa – Brazil

The case originated in the Cala Cala mine of Companhia de Salitre and Iodo Cosayach, very close to the city of Pozo Almonte, located 1,470 kilometers north of Santiago.

The appearance of the purple cloud caused fear in the community and forced the regional authorities to monitor the situation.

According to the Superintendent of the Environment of Chile, Emanuel Ibarra, the phenomenon may have occurred after the failure of one of the pumps, which made the iodine change from a solid to a gaseous state, forming a purple cloud in the sky in the north of the country.

“It is a phenomenon that is associated with the Cosayach company, on its Cala Cala website, and this was not reported by the company, however, an emergency table was held to monitor the event,” Ibarra told local media.

The Chilean authorities also informed that, in the face of this emergency, the government is considering sanctions against those responsible for environmental crimes because “it is ecological” and “does not admit that the current regulations are not complied with.”

Security teams and evaluators will visit Cosayach’s territory for 48 hours to assess the situation, although it has already been confirmed that the cloud has dispersed.