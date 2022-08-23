China aims to ‘create rain’ to protect crops from drought – News

Abhishek Pratap 14 hours ago News Comments Off on China aims to ‘create rain’ to protect crops from drought – News 4 Views

China’s Agriculture Ministry has said it will try to protect its grain harvest from the record drought plaguing the country by using chemicals to “create rain”. The country faces the hottest and driest summer since the government began recording rainfall and temperatures 61 years ago. The weather withered the crops and left the reservoirs with half their normal water level.

Agriculture Minister Tang Renjian said authorities would take emergency measures to “ensure the autumn grain harvest”, which accounts for 75% of China’s annual total. He said the plan is to “increase rainfall” by producing clouds with chemicals and spraying crops with a “water retention agent” to limit evaporation.


The drought is yet another challenge for the Communist Party, which is trying to shore up weak economic growth and promote President Xi Jinping’s third term. A smaller grain harvest for China would increase demand for imports.

Factories in southwestern China’s Sichuan province were closed last week to save energy for homes as demand for air conditioning soared with temperatures of up to 45 degrees Celsius. This Sunday, companies awaited news about the extension of the stoppage.

Meanwhile, in the country’s northwest, areas of China suffered flash floods that killed at least 26 people and left five missing. Mudslides and rivers also hit six villages in the vicinity of the Great Wall and forced some 1,500 people from their homes.


Copyright © Estadão. All rights reserved.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Haddad says that he learned from history and that, if he can, he will isolate Centão: ‘It is a great evil for the country’; stretch | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

The PT candidate for the government of São Paulo, Fernando Haddad, said in an interview …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved