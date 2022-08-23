China protests after US governor’s visit to Taiwan

China on Monday presented a formal protest to the United States over the visit of Republican Governor Eric Holcomb of the US state of Indiana to Taiwan, just days after Washington announced trade talks with Taipei.

The Chinese government recalled that the island “is an inalienable part” of its territory and the issue of Taipei “has always been the most important and delicate at the heart of bilateral relations”.

In a statement, Beijing “strongly opposes official US trade with the Taiwan region in any form and name” and calls for “the fulfillment of the ‘One China’ principle and the three joint China-US communications, and an end to all forms of official interaction with the Taiwan region”.

Holcomb leads a delegation that has been visiting Taiwan since last Sunday (21). This morning, according to the official CNA news agency, the US governor was welcomed by President Tsai Ing-wen, who believes that Indiana and Taiwan have a “long history” of relationships, with the aim of advancing further in the future.

He said Indiana was the first US state to join Taiwan, which China considers an integral part of its territory to be reunified even with the use of force if necessary.

“The citizens of Indiana and Taiwan have many shared values, common interests and goals, and there will be more opportunities to strengthen and nurture each other’s relationships because when the two economies grow together, they can form a strategic partnership,” said Holcomb, adding that his state is the first in foreign direct investment in the US, including the top ten companies in Taipei.

Among the day’s commitments is also the signing of several agreements, including that of a memorandum that will serve as the basis for an economic partnership, allowing each to cooperate even more in key sectors, including semiconductors, biochemistry, technology, among others.

Taiwan’s president explained that the island is ready to strengthen cooperation with democratic partners in the microchip sector in favor of “economic security”, which is “a pillar of national and regional security”.

The talks come amid growing tension with China, which this month carried out its biggest military exercises in the Taiwan Strait in retaliation for a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island.

Earlier, China had already attacked US ambassador Nicholas Burns, accused of “exposing hegemonic logic” in his assessments of Taiwan during an interview with CNN.

According to the Foreign Ministry spokesman, Beijing has repeatedly urged the US government to discourage Pelosi’s visit to Taipei, indicating “clearly all the consequences that the US side would have to bear”.

Burns said China had “exaggerated” Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan and defended “her right to travel”, “the peace and stability we’ve had in the Taiwan Strait for nearly six decades”.