Chinese media is the only one to praise Brazil’s economy in the 2nd quarter

A survey by the Radar +55 hub shows that the country’s economic reputation is bad in the news in 7 of the 8 countries analyzed

In the 2nd quarter, only the Chinese media had a positive approach towards Brazil, with coverage 61% more favorable to the country. The result was driven by the conclusion of agreements between Brazil, China and Russia, and the brics domein June.

The data are from a survey carried out by Radar +55, hub of innovation from the Máquina CW agency. 310 news from the main media outlets from 8 countries were analyzed: Germany, Argentina, Chile, China, United States, France, England and Mexico. Here is the entirety of study (447 KB).

In Germany, none of the news analyzed were favorable to Brazil.

The reputation of the Brazilian economy in the international media worsened in the 2nd quarter. Compared to the first 3 months of the year, the country’s reputation index dropped 33 points to -297.

The survey highlights that the measures taken by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) such as the tax cuts and the creation of social benefits were the main responsible for the bad reputation of the Brazilian economy in the international press.

“All these directions added to the perception that prevails since the beginning of 2022 that there is a dissonance between global demands (inflation control, concern for the environment and maintenance of public expenditure control) and the guidelines adopted by the country”says the study.

In 62% of the analyzed texts, the scenario in the country tends to get worse. Most of the news (60%) is critical of the conduct of economic policy, with 34% directed directly at Bolsonaro – an increase of 80% compared to the 1st quarter. However, the survey highlights that most negative reviews do not cite specific responsible persons.

“The fact that 60% of the news do not explicitly criticize a name in the Brazilian political/economic scenario indicates the pessimism with which the country’s situation is treated. In other words, criticism goes beyond the figure of the president or a particular minister”says the report.

INFLATION IS THE WORST TOPIC

Of the 20 themes present in the texts analyzed by Radar +55, inflation was the most negative subject, with -325 points. The reduction in the purchasing power of Brazilians and the increase in poverty were frequently mentioned in the international news.

The coverage on the environment was impacted by the deaths of indigenist Bruno Pereira and Dom Philips in the Amazon. The crime expanded the negative analysis of the subject, with texts critical of the federal government’s response in the case.

Another bad issue for Brazil’s reputation abroad was state-owned companies. The assessment of the international media was that the changes in the command of Petrobras made by Bolsonaro brought losses to the company’s governance and caused distrust among investors.