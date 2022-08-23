Citroën C3 2023 (finally) will be released in August

Being more caught than celebrity on the streets and with its launch postponed several times, the Citroën C3 2023 will finally be launched in Brazil. Stellantis set for August 30 during a live on its YouTube channel the debut of the new generation of the compact hatch.

Described by the brand as “The only hatch with SUV attitude in the category has a release date revealed” (forgetting that Renault calls the Kwid the compact SUV), the model is totally different from its French namesake. While the European Citroën C3 uses the base of the previous generation Peugeot 208 and is more rounded, ours is simpler and more robust.

Citroën’s idea is to convey an SUV image to the C3, so it gained a squarer body, a straight hood and lost the ball shape of previous generations. It is the result of the C Cubed project designed for low-cost markets such as Brazil and India, two places where it is produced.

Therefore, all the sophisticated European aura of before was replaced by a simpler, more robust, but also cheaper packaging. The brand has not yet revealed prices or technical specifications, but it is expected that it will be positioned between the subcompact hatches (Mobi and Kwid) and the compact ones (Argo, HB20, 208 and Onix).

Citroën has revealed that the new C3 will be equipped with the same multimedia center that recently debuted in the Peugeot 208. It is the 10-inch Connect Touchscreen and wireless connection to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Therefore, it is expected that at least the top-of-the-line version of the compact hatch will gain a cell phone charger by induction.

Fiat and Peugeot engines

What has not been revealed by Stellantis yet, but due to several leaks and information is that the Citroën C3 2023 will have two engine options and two transmission options. The entry versions will use the 1.0 Firefly three-cylinder aspirated engine from Fiat present in the Argo and Peugeot 208. It has 75 hp and 10.7 kgfm of torque.

The more expensive models will be served by the old familiar 1.6 that accompanies the C3 since its first generation. In this case, there are 120 hp and 15.6 kgfm of torque. In this case and in the aspirated 1.0, the transmission is a five-speed manual. However, the automatic model will have a six-speed automatic option.

>>New Citroën C3 Aircross appears to be a stretched C3 hatch

>>5 crazy ideas from Citroën that changed cars forever

>>Citroën C3 2023: prices and versions in India are revealed