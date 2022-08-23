Civil Police finalize investigation into coup in the sale of health plans

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG) concluded the investigation that found scams involving the sale of health plans in Juiz de Fora. In March, the Tribuna revealed the case. At the time, a woman was accused of selling health plans and taking the victims’ money. The author introduced herself as a broker and sold agreements to her clients. After gaining trust, she would be failing to make monthly payments and appropriating the money.

Four investigated were indicted. Among them, a 44-year-old woman and her 48-year-old husband, suspected of embezzlement (in the form of continued crime), fraudulent misrepresentation and use of a false document. Two women, aged 32 and 38, also suspected of being co-authors of the crime of embezzlement, were indicted for having aided the crimes committed by the couple. After surveys carried out by the Civil Police, the participation of two alleged Unimed Juiz de Fora employees in the scheme was ruled out. There was no request for preventive detention against the accused.

According to information from the chief delegate of the 3rd Civil Police Precinct, Rodolfo Rolli, the criminal practice would have caused damage of approximately R$ 600 thousand to the victims who sought the police unit. In total, there are more than one hundred people harmed by the group. Among them, 60 in Juiz de Fora. “We also have victims in neighboring cities, such as Ubá, Guarani and Santos Dumont, but also in the state of Rio de Janeiro”, he points out.

Sought by the Tribuna, Unimed Juiz de Fora said that it prefers to comment after the manifestation of the Judiciary about the investigation.