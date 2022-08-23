Civil police officers rescue kidnapped councilor in Espírito Santo

Councilor Lari Bortolote Marcon, who was kidnapped. Credit: Disclosure | Rio Novo do Sul City Council

Councilwoman Lari Bortolote Marcon (Republicans), who was kidnapped on the morning of this Monday (22), in the town of Mundo Novo, in Rio Novo do Sul, south of Espírito Santo, was rescued during the night of the same day in a captivity in the region of Ubu, in Anchieta, on the southern coast of the state. The information about the rescue was released by Governor Renato Casagrande.

“Councilwoman Lari Bortolote from Rio Novo do Sul was rescued this night, thanks to the intense work of our Civil Police, who acted throughout the day today. Details and more information will be presented by SESP/PC”, informed the governor.

On the morning of this Tuesday (23), the Secretary of State for Public Security and Social Defense, Marcio Celante, informed – in a video – that on Monday night, the Anti-Kidnapping Police Station and the Superintendence of Policing of the Southern Region managed to locate the captivity where the councilor had been taken in the region of Ubu, in Anchieta. “Two people were arrested, two criminals, and the councilor was safely released,” said the secretary.

ABOUT CRIME

According to the Military Police, the victim’s family members said they were on a rural property when two armed men arrived in a car, threatening everyone. Lari was taken in by the duo, who reportedly said they “wouldn’t hurt her”.

Still according to the Military Police, hours later, criminals would have contacted a brother of the victim by phone, asking for R$ 250 thousand for the rescue of the councilwoman.

Journalist Gabriela Fardin, from TV Gazeta Sul, spoke with the mayor of Rio Novo do Sul, Marcia Bortoloti Wetler, who is also a cousin of the kidnapped councilwoman. She briefly commented that they were all apprehensive and worried.

