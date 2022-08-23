Colombian President Speaks of Peaceful Military and Guerrilla Dialogue

The President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, determined that the military of his country will be “of peace”. “It’s about changing the very concept,” he declared during a ceremony in the capital, Bogotá. “What the Colombian people demand is an army that begins to prepare for peace.”

At the event, Petro received recognition as commander-in-chief of around 220,000 soldiers and just over 170,000 police officers. Shortly after taking office, Petro appointed a new top of the Armed Forces and sent approximately 30 generals into retirement. The action caused discomfort.

Pedro stressed that his biggest challenge is “to build the fundamental pillars for a peace that becomes definitive”. The chief executive said that his country is experiencing “permanent violence and perpetual war”.

During the act, the president of Colombia also announced the suspension of arrest and extradition orders for National Liberation Army negotiators in Cuba. The measure was a way to “advance the peace process” with the guerrillas. The next step will be to “re-establish the dialogue”.

Petro also took the opportunity to attack the country’s current anti-drug policy. “We have to press for global changes in the conception of the problem”, he affirmed. A former guerrilla fighter, Petro defends the legalization of drugs.

