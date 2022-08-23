Comedian participates in poker with Neymar after “Gemidinho” in PSG’s rout | football

The comedian from Pernambuco Italo Sena met Neymar this Monday, after Paris Saint-Germain’s 7-1 defeat of Lille on Sunday. Sena reverberated on social media when Neymar was filmed making the famous “gemidinho”, a catchphrase used by the comedian, after recognizing him in the stands watching the PSG game.

The interaction at the edge of the lawn was not enough. Neymar invited the comedian to a barbecue, which took place this Monday at the star’s house, in Paris. The invitation also resulted in a poker game with the Brazilian player.

1 of 2 Comedian from Pernambuco participates in poker at Neymar’s house after being recognized in a PSG game — Photo: Reproduction Comedian from Pernambuco participates in poker at Neymar’s house after being recognized in a PSG game – Photo: Reproduction

“Neymar’s friends spoke to me and asked me to send them a message, because there was going to be a barbecue at his house. When I arrived in Paris, they sent me the address. It’s all very surreal for me yet. It was all very amazing. . Ney is a super humble guy, who welcomes you as if you were a friend”, stated Italo.

Neymar participates in PSG’s three goals in a rout against Lille

Neymar dances a hit by Mário MC, a young man from Teresina; music went viral on social media

2 of 2 Comedian Italo Sena and Neymar during a meeting in France — Photo: Personal Archive Comedian Italo Sena and Neymar during a meeting in France – Photo: Personal Archive

– I had no idea that Neymar watched my videos or knew my work. At the end of the game, he came close to where I was and my idea was just to make a video playing, I didn’t think he would recognize me and do that – explains italo.

In a new video, published by the Pernambuco native on Monday, Italo plays again with Neymar talking about a possible title in the Qatar World Cup in 2022: “Ai, hexazinho”.

Comedian posts video with Neymar

The comedian is on vacation in Europe and decided to visit Parc des Princes, PSG’s stadium, during a day that was free. Italo Sena didn’t know how he could get into Saint-Germain’s house and decided to contact one of the followers that would make a difference: Gil Cebola, one of Neymar’s closest friends. However, the match did not take place in Paris, but in Lille, a city located in the north of France.

– I sent a message to him (Gil Onion) asking how he would visit the stadium. To my surprise, he asked if I would like to watch the game. I was in Venice, Italy. We took a ferry from Venice airport to Paris, then went to the station in Lille. When we got there, we couldn’t get transportation and we walked to the game. We only got to the second half.