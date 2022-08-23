CONSIGNATED LOAN AUXÍLIO BRASIL was approved; see when operations start

The Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, stated that the operations of the payroll loan of Brazil aid will be initiated by the approved banks from the month of September.

“The law was passed, sanctioned by the president, and then the president signed a decree. The ordinance, the system for granting, licensing, homologation of these companies, a series of documents as well. I believe that by the beginning of next month everything will be regulated,” he said.

The Ministry of Citizenship will also publish complementary rules so that financial institutions can start credit operations. Such rules must be edited by the beginning of September.

Aid Brazil loan release

“Today we already have almost 17 financial institutions approved by the Ministry of Citizenship that are able to grant payroll loans. It is a number that shows the interest of the market in making payroll-deductible credit available to this population,” said the minister.

Regarding the offer of the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan, some banks have already positioned themselves. Among those who said they will release the credit are Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil.

Those who will not grant the new modality are: Bradesco, Itaú, Santander, Sicoob, among others.

Aid Brazil loan amount

Furthermore, it is important to make it clear that the citizen may commit up to 40% of the value of the installment of the Brazil aid. Therefore, considering the current amount (R$ 600), the value of the consigned Auxílio Brasil can be up to R$ 240 for families that request the credit.

The same will happen next year, but with different values. As of 2023, the value of the Auxílio Brasil Loan will undergo changes. The minimum amount of Auxílio Brasil should be back to R$ 400.

In this way, families will be able to request up to R$ 160 consigned credit.

Who receives the Brazil Aid?

First, it is necessary to highlight who is entitled to Auxílio Brasil, namely:

  • Families in poverty – with a monthly income of R$ 105.01 to R$ 210.00 per person, as long as it has among its members: pregnant women, nursing mothers, or people under 21 years of age.
  • Families in extreme poverty – with monthly income per person of up to R$ 105.00.

Payment of Auxílio Brasil is made available according to the last digit of the NIS (Social Identification Number).

Brazil Assistance Calendar

end of NISAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecember
109/AugSeptember 1918/Octnov/1712/dec
twoaug 1020/sep19/Octnov/1813/dec
3aug 11sep/2120/Octnov/2114/dec
4aug 1222/Sep21/Octnov/2215/dec
5aug 1523/Sep24/Octnov/2316/dec
6aug 1626/sep25/Octnov/2419/dec
7aug 1727/sep26/Octnov/2520/dec
8Aug 1828/sept27/Octnov/2821/dec
9Aug 1929/Sep28/Oct29/nov22/dec
0aug 2230/sep31/Octnov/30December 23

