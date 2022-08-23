Contempt for the chances of the Flu reflects parochialism and the search for an audience

Fluminense is a semifinalist of the Copa do Brasil, tomorrow they will face Corinthians at Maracanã. Saturday will host Palmeiras, in the same stadium, for the Serie A. If they defeat the leader of the Brazilian Championship, they will be five from the tip, still with 42 points up for grabs.

Flamengo is behind the Carioca champion, but there are many comments, analyses, projections, guesses about who will be the national champion that ignore the tricolor team. And the red-blacks, even behind, are cited as those capable of challenging the first place.

What is the reason for so much contempt for the chances of Fernando Diniz’s team? Why is Germán Cano’s team rarely looked at as a title contender? It’s strange and at the same time obvious. This reflects parochialism and a blind search for the audience.

For some time now, talking about Flamengo has also become routine in spaces occupied by the São Paulo press. After all, with the internet promoting great integration, flamenguistas are reached across the country. And the payoff is great, of course.

Fluminense does not have the same reach. Not so seductive in the search for points “on Ibope”. Then step aside. No I don’t agree with that, I’m just trying to decipher the mystery that has been tormenting tricolor minds not today.

But in the midst of it all there is a hint of parochialism. Yes, he lives, survives, at both ends of the Via Dutra. And he weighs. Or does anyone think that, if the roles of leader and vice president of the championship were reversed, many of those who discard the tricolors would be talking about the possible reaction from Palmeiras?

