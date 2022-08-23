Contract with Riachuelo is annulled by judge after process; understand

THE creek is being the subject of a lawsuit where the customer claims no debts and wants the condition to be recognized. The repetition of undue payment is also mentioned, in addition to the request for compensation for moral damages. This lawsuit was filed against the companies Lojas Riachuelo S/A and Midway S/A.

After analyzing the case, Judge Rosaldo Elias Pacagnan defined that the company is a legitimate party to be part of the process, taking into account the existence of a consumer relationship and also the presentation of documents, where it is possible to prove that all this negotiation between the parties happened in a physical store of the chain.

Furthermore, if we apply art. 7 of the Consumer Protection Code (CDC), all those who participate in the production and commercialization cycle can be questioned by consumers in cases where some type of damage occurs. The judge received the request for annulment of the loan agreement and also the statement on the non-existence of debts, as well as the aforementioned repetition of overpayment. What happens is that the parties, Customer and Store, entered into a personal loan agreement in February 2022, with the amount stipulated at R$ 7,187.45 and installments made in 15 installments, using the “Easy Loan” modality.

The client said that the amount deducted from the card invoice added up all her credit card invoices in advance, in addition to having received, in cash, a corresponding balance of more than R$ 2 thousand.

In order to defend itself, Riachuelo said that the aforementioned client had already taken out a similar loan in 2019, noting that she already had knowledge of this form of contract.

The judge responsible for the case is also taking into account that Riachuelo did not act transparently with her at the time, since the client is elderly and would not have gone to the store with the intention of taking out a loan.

On account of everything that was presented in the case file, the judge gave his statement and annulled the loan agreement, not to mention that he also ordered Riachuelo to return the amount of R$ 694.66 corrected and with interest. In addition, due to the contract being annulled, the amount deposited in the form of a security deposit by the customer in the amount of R$ 4,019.10 must be delivered by the retail company upon issuing a license.