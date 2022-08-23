Corinthians announces ticket sales for a game with Ferroviria at Paulista Feminino; know more

Corinthians announced this Monday how the sale of tickets will be made for the game against Ferroviária, valid for Paulistão Feminino. The match is ordered by Timão, but will not be held in either of the two Corinthians stadiums.

The game takes place at 19:30 next Wednesday. The duel would initially take place at Fazendinha, but the club requested a change of field to maintain the stadium’s lighting. Thus, the game will be held at Nogueirão, in Mogi das Cruzes, and Corinthians will be in sectors A Red and B yellow.

All tickets will be sold for R$ 15.00. The opening of sales for the first group contemplated takes place at 11 am this Tuesday. All non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor will be able to make the purchase.

The program’s members also have a 20% discount, which results in a ticket for R$ 12. The purchase must be made through the website www.fieltorcedor.com.br. It is also worth remembering that the purchase of tickets for Fiel Torcedor members results in the accumulation of more points in the account.

On the same day, a few hours later, the sale is extended to fans in general. From 3 pm, any Corinthians fan can purchase their tickets through the website www.ingressoscorinthians.com.

The match, it is worth remembering, is valid for the third round of the state competition. Timão debuted with a rout against São Bernardo by 6 to 1 and then surpassed Portuguesa with a new rout, this time by 6 to 0. Thus, Corinthians is the leader of the competition.

