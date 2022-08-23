Corinthians ‘gives up’ of Neo Qumica Arena and has new stage for Brazilian Under-20 semifinals

Corinthians should play their game as home team of the Brazilian Sub-20 semifinals at Arena Barueri. After considering taking the match to the Neo Química Arena, the club should soon make the Grande São Paulo stadium official as the home of the duel against Flamengo.

Corinthians secured their spot in the semifinals of the Brazilian Under-20 Championship this Sunday, at Fazendinha, when they beat América-MG on penalties.

A meeting between the board of the base and president Duilio Monteiro Alves was expected on Monday to seal the internal expectation of working at the Arena.

It was there, for example, that the women’s team faced Real Brasília, in the quarterfinals of the Brazilian Championship in the category. At the time, however, the male professional was in Fortaleza.

This time, coach Vítor Pereira’s team plays at home on Monday, against Red Bull Bragantino, right after the juniors’ game, making logistics difficult. The U-20 match should take place this Sunday, at 3 pm, with broadcast by TV Bandeirantes.

Timãozinho reached the semifinals of the national championship after a good day in the first phase, when they qualified with the second best campaign in their group. An eventual final of the national tournament would be against the winner of the duel between Palmeiras and Athletico.

