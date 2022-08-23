Corinthians lineup: Vítor Pereira starts preparing for the semi-finals of the Copa do Brasil | Corinthians

With an eye on the first semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, at 7:30 pm this Wednesday, at Maracanã, Vítor Pereira and the technical commission led the activities with the players who played for less than 45 minutes and the weekend’s reserves.

On the occasion, the coach spared players considered holders, precisely so that they can have an extra day of training, as is the case of Fagner, Fábio Santos, Balbuena, Gil and Renato Augusto.

Fábio Santos and Gil at Corinthians training this Monday

There was no update on the Corinthian medical department.

Before the game against Fortaleza, Corinthians reported the following absences: Rafael Ramos (beginning of transition), Raul Gustavo (pain in the adductor of the right thigh), Maycon (strength training and gym) and Júnior Moraes and Roni (knee pain right).

Despite not appearing on the list of absences, Cantillo also did not make the last game because of muscle pain. The Colombian trained this Monday.

Taking into account the absences, and as Vítor Pereira managed the team, a probable lineup for the game against Fluminense has: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera (Cantillo) and Renato Augusto; Adson, Roger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

Corinthians trains this Tuesday morning before traveling to Rio de Janeiro, where they will spend the night until the game against Fluminense, at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, at Maracanã.

