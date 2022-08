Target of protest by fans this Sunday (21), the board of coritiba made an official statement about the club’s bad moment.

In a note released via the press office, the directors informed that if “meeted for several hours with the technical commission to evaluate alternatives and adopt measures and solutions to resume the path of victories and the firm intention of staying in Serie A”.

The board also said it had “conviction that this squad, with race and determination, will honor the traditions of Coritiba. After all, this same group of players has already demonstrated ability and efficient football in achieving significant results this season”.

After the defeat to Fluminense, fans expressed their displeasure with banners hanging in front of Couto Pereira. The leaders were called “amateurs, liars and incompetents”.

President Juarez Moraes e Silva and vice-presidents Glenn Stenger and Osiris Klamas were coined as “Three Stooges”, while Jair José de Souza and Maurício Gulin, who complete the G5, were defined as “useless”.

In the relegation zone, Coxa presents alarming numbers since it started to plummet in the Brasileirão. The team has the worst defense in the competition, with 39 goals conceded in 23 games and has yet to win as a visitor in the championship.

After a promising start, the drop in performance is impressive. In the 8th round, less than three months ago, the team still coached by Gustavo Morínigo beat Botafogo and remained in the G4, and emerged as one of the surprises at the beginning of Serie A.

Last week, the Paraguayan coach was fired and, in his place, Guto Ferreira was introduced. In the next round, Alviverde receives the Hawaii, direct opponent in the fight against relegation. The game is on Saturday (27), at 16:30, at Couto Pereira.

See the full note from Coritiba:

The board of Coritiba Foot Ball Club informs that it met this Monday (22), for several hours, with the entire Technical Committee evaluating alternatives and adopting measures and solutions to resume the path of victories and the firm purpose of staying in Serie A of the Brasileirão.

“I have the responsibility to lead Coritiba to the place it deserves, which is first maintenance in Serie A and then bolder flights. This is our goal, and the fans can be sure that we will not measure efforts to achieve it”, said coach Guto Ferreira”.

The board is convinced that this cast, with race and determination, will honor the traditions of Coritiba. After all, this same group of players has already demonstrated ability and efficient football in achieving significant results this season. The moment more than ever requires union, serenity and surrender from everyone. The support in the stands of our fans – who never leaves – will continue to be fundamental.