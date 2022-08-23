Covid-19: Brazil records 159 deaths in one day; moving average has a downward trend for the seventh straight day | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Monday (22) 159 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 682,746 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 162 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -26% indicating Downtrend for the seventh day in a row .

Acre, Distrito Federal, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Roraima, Rio Grande do Sul and Sergipe did not record new deaths from the disease in the 24-hour period.

In total, the country registered 10,994 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 34,289,738 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 16,086. The variation was -36% compared to two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (4 states): GO, AM, PA and TO

GO, AM, PA and TO In stability (6 states): MS, RS, AP, MA, MG, PE

MS, RS, AP, MA, MG, PE In fall (16 states and the DF): DF, RO, SE, MT, RJ, PR, PB, CE, SC, AC, SP, RR, BA, PI, ES, RN, AL

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).