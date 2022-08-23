“Crescidendos”: 9 companies that pay dividends every year and grow above inflation

Of the more than 450 companies listed on the B3, only nine paid constant dividends and, at the same time, showed a growth in their profits above inflation in the last four years.

The conclusion is an exclusive survey carried out by Daniel Nigri, analyst and founder of Dica de Hoje Research, for the InfoMoney.

To reach the nine companies, the survey considered three criteria. First, companies needed to have distributed dividends every year. Then your stock should have had an average rate of return with dividends (dividend yield) of 5% per year, and never less than 3%.

Action Dividend Yield 2019 Dividend Yield 2020 Dividend Yield 2021 Dividend Yield last 12 months Average dividend yield in the last 4 years Copel CPLE6 9.31% 4.49% 16.04% 18.33% 12.04% Taesa TAEE11 8.01% 10.3% 13.51% 13.31% 11.28% BrazilAgro AGRO3 5.95% 3.72% 10.48% 18.13% 9.57% Romi Industries ROMI3 13.29% 14.62% 5.03% 4.58% 9.38% Whirlpool WHRL4 11.27% 13.02% 7.91% 5.09% 9.32% ABC ABCB4 Bank 6.76% 3.3% 6.4% 7.88% 6.08% Grazziotin CGRA4 5.53% 5.79% 3.86% 7.53% 5.68% Ferbasa FESA4 6.6% 4.64% 4.39% 6.93% 5.64% Agricultural SLC SLCE3 4.52% 3.97% 3.87% 6.42% 4.69%

Source: Tip of Today Research, with Economatica data. The data were raised on 08/18/2022. dividend yield of the last 12 months considers the period until 08/18/2022.

Finally, companies needed to have registered growth in their profits above the accumulated inflation between 2018 and the second quarter of 2022, which was 30.42%, according to data from the Central Bank. Check it out below:

Action 2018 profit (BRL thousand) Earnings in the last 12 months (BRL thousand) profit variation Whirlpool WHRL4 BRL 227,032 BRL 812,865 258.04% Agricultural SLC SLCE3 BRL 479,266 BRL 1,509,242 214.91% Ferbasa FESA4 BRL 388,188 BRL 1,095,077 182.10% Grazziotin CGRA4 BRL 67,590 BRL 168,905 149.90% BrazilAgro AGRO3 BRL 290,168 BRL 626,250 115.82% Romi Industries ROMI3 BRL 105,597 BRL 202,252 91.53% Copel CPLE6 BRL 1,768,805 BRL 3,321,815 87.80% Taesa TAEE11 BRL 1,346,727 BRL 2,069,741 53.69% ABC ABCB4 Bank BRL 525,572 BRL 693,493 31.95%

Source: Tip of Today Research, with Economatica data. The profit in the last 12 months considers the period between the 2nd quarter of 2021 and the 2nd quarter of 2022.

Dividends + growth?

Few companies are able to deliver a dividend return equal to or greater than the current basic interest rate of 13.75% per year – an InfoMoney survey found 15 commodity and electricity companies in this select group.

But for Nigri, the Selic rate is not the fairest comparison for dividend returns. He recalls that, in the long term, companies that manage to increase their profits also register appreciation in their shares, in addition to dividends.

Therefore, in his view, a company with a dividend return of between 4.5% and 7% (below the Selic, therefore) and strong growth potential may be more interesting than a company that pays 15% of dividend yield , but is declining or too mature to continue growing.

“A company that earns R$ 500 million every year, without growth, can distribute all of its profit and even then there would be no appreciation in the shares”, he exemplifies. “A company with an initial net profit of R$ 300 million that starts to profit R$ 1.5 billion after ten years would probably show an appreciation”.

The management’s ability to increase profits and gain share in the sector weigh heavily in the choice of stocks for the long term, highlights Nigri. And to outperform fixed income, corporate earnings growth must at least outpace inflation over the period.

history matters

In addition to earnings growth, the history of dividends paid by companies also counts in the selection, although it is not a guarantee of future returns. Nigri considers that an average dividend yield of 5.75% per year would be ideal to ensure gains above fixed income, taking as a reference the interest offered by government bonds linked to inflation (Treasury IPCA+). For this reason, it chose a minimum of 5% as the survey metric.

Nigri also believes that consistency in payments is important. He points out that companies such as Petrobras (PETR4) – which should have a dividend return of 33.67% in the next 12 months, according to Economatica data – have not distributed dividends regularly in the last decade. According to data from Comdinheiro, there were no payments from the state-owned company between 2015 and 2017.

Only 21 stocks on the stock exchange meet these criteria – and of them, nine also managed to have profits growing above inflation.

The preferred “crescidendos” actions among the nine alternatives

Of the nine companies that combine earnings growth with constant dividend payments, Nigri points out four that, in his view, have strong long-term appreciation potential.

The first is Banco ABC (ABCB4), which, according to Nigri, has the capacity to pay between R$1.40 and R$1.50 per share over the next 12 months, which represents a dividend yield of around 7.5%. at 8% of the current share price. Profits may go from R$ 693 million to R$ 830 million in the same period, according to their projections.

Nigri explains that Banco ABC is focused on corporate clients. The institution works with the middle market segment, companies with annual revenues between R$30 million and R$250 million. But it has already served clients with sales of over R$ 100 million in the past.

In the second quarter, ABC increased revenue from services and saw quarterly net income surpass the R$200 million mark for the first time in its history, recalls Nigri.

Although the statute provides for the payment of 25% of adjusted net income in the form of dividends, Nigri points out that ABC bank has distributed around 35% in interest on equity (JCP) on a quarterly basis.

The second company is Copel (CPLE6), which operates in the distribution, generation and transmission of energy in Paraná. Its dividend distribution policy changes according to its level of indebtedness, ranging from 25% to 65% of adjusted net income.

According to Nigri, one of Copel’s advantages is having its tariffs adjusted according to inflation, which favors long-term dividend growth. He also cites the sale of Copel Telecom, a subsidiary that Copel sold off in 2021, showing the company’s ability to generate shareholder value.

In 2022, Nigri believes that Copel’s results should be impacted by PIS and Cofins credits reimbursed to consumers, in addition to the increase in the company’s debt cost. Despite this, the view is that the company will earn between R$ 1.3 billion and R$ 1.5 billion, distributing 65% as dividends. “Copel should pay between BRL 0.35 and BRL 0.40 per share, a yield between 5% and 6% for 2022”, he projects.

Nigri’s favorites list still has Ferbasa (FESA4) and BrasilAgro (AGRO3). The first is an iron and chromium mining company, which produces around 75,000 tonnes per quarter. As an exporter, it offers exposure to the dollar and commodity prices.

Nigri believes that in the next 12 months, the company’s profit could reach R$ 1.1 billion. “Ferbasa can distribute between R$5.50 and R$6 per share in this period, a yield greater than 10%”.

BrasilAgro, on the other hand, should not perform as well as in 2021, but it is still considered interesting. Nigri believes that in October the company can distribute BRL 170 million in dividends, between BRL 1.65 and BRL 1.75 per share, equivalent to a yield of around 6.5%.

He points out that BrasilAgro is the most cyclical company in the survey, because it generates revenue by selling land or with soybean and corn crops, while the land is not sold. The shares are discounted by 40% but should appreciate as land prices rise, says Nigri.

