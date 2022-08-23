Cristiano Ronaldo Has Surprising Attitude Before United v Liverpool

Credit: Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

In a turbulent environment in the Red Devils, striker Cristiano Ronaldo drew attention before the ball rolled for the classic between the Manchester team and Liverpool, at Old Trafford, this Monday (22), for the Premier League. In the players’ warm-up, the Portuguese “invaded” a live link from the Sky Sports broadcaster, and took everyone by surprise, leaving an “executioner” in the void.

When approaching former players who currently work as commentators for the traditional media outlet, Cristiano Ronaldo spoke with former teammate Garry Neville, and made a point of avoiding Jamie Carragher, a former Liverpool athlete, who has been lashing out at him recently. . Shirt 7 started the classic against the Reds on the bench.

Manchester United reunion for Cristiano Ronaldo, @GNev2 and Roy Keane 🤗 sorry @Carra23 😅 pic.twitter.com/wRSpzJKMHi — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 22, 2022

CRISTIANO RONALDO

Opponent of CR7 in Liverpool times and now on the other side in football, the former player and now commentator Carragher made strong comments about the Portuguese star recently when positioning himself on the “arm wrestling” of shirt 7 with Manchester United.

“He is 37, 38 (years old) this season and he is not the same player. He’s a goalscorer, but he’s not the same player. I could be wrong, but no club in Europe wants him right now. If you ask Ten Hag, I don’t think he wants it. And I’m not sure the Manchester United dressing room wants Cristiano Ronaldo.”

“I always thought it was a bizarre signing. He signed a contract for two years, with the option of another year, which I couldn’t believe. He will never take a back seat to anyone, but as players at a certain stage in their careers, everyone knows that you are not the same anymore. His career was extended by being a great professional”, added the former player.