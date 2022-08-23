Cristiano Ronaldo ignores former player after criticism; Look

Cristiano Ronaldo spent much of Manchester United’s victory over Liverpool on the bench, but drew attention for his posture before the ball played at Old Trafford, today, for the third round of the Premier League. During warm-up, the forward greeted the Sky Sports broadcast team, but ignored commentator and former player Carragher.

CR7 interrupted his preparations for the match to have a quick chat with Gary Neville and Roy Keane, his former teammates at United. The number 7, however, went straight past Carragher, who recently criticized the Portuguese.

The former defender even extended his hand to Cristiano Ronaldo, who ignored the gesture and limited himself to a discreet nod. Recently, Carragher stated that shirt 7 “is not the same player” and questioned whether the United squad would like CR7 to remain, who has an uncertain future.

“He’s 37, 38 (years old) this season and he’s not the same player. He’s a goalscorer, but he’s not the same player. I could be wrong, but no club in Europe wants him right now. If you ask Ten Hag, I don’t believe he wants him. And I’m not sure if the Manchester United dressing room wants Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Cristiano Ronaldo came on just in the 40th minute of the 2nd half, when the classic against Liverpool was already 2-1, and had a discreet performance.