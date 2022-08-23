Cristiano Ronaldo’s friend rips the verb against Manchester United and indicates the future of the ace: “Good luck”

Shirt 7 came in only in the final minutes against Liverpool

Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Premier League
After being thrashed, away from home, by 4-0, against Brentford, Manchester United, his, Cristiano Ronaldo, entered the field surrounded by expectations amid the signing of Casemiro and changes by Ten Hag. And all this was shown on the field, in a good victory, against their biggest rival, Liverpool, by 2 to 1, but without the presence of the ace of shirt 7 in most of the time.

This Monday (22), Man United and Liverpool faced each other in another round of the Premier League. The Reds, favorites for the title, went to Old Trafford with ample favoritism, but it was Man United that took charge of the initial actions and thus built their victory, leaving the rival close to entering the feared relegation zone of the Premier League.

Withdrawn from the starting lineup of Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo may be, at last, leaving the red club, since his friend, Albert, tried to put on a hot plate when criticizing the entry of the Portuguese only in the final minutes of the game with the immensity of that French football could be the future of the great shirt 7.

In a post on Instagram, Albert questions the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo only came on in the 85th minute and indicates that France could be his destination in the European football season, without actually mentioning the specific club.

“Put it only on the 85th minute…shame. Good luck in France my friend”says Albert, on his Instagram.

In France, Ronaldo’s name came to be spoken in two clubs, PSG and OMbut no negotiations were even started to count on the football of shirt 7, elected five times the best player in the world.

