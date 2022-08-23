Cristina Kirchner is one sentence away from being arrested for corruption in Argentina

Public Ministry investigates the case since 2019; if she is convicted, the argentine vice president is disqualified from holding public office

Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner gestures during a special public session of the Senate at the Argentine Congress in Buenos Aires



The vice president of Argentina, Cristina Kirchner, his days in office may be numbered, as the Public Ministry prepares this Monday, 22, to ask for a prison sentence for alleged corruption when he was president (2007-2015), a punishment that, if confirmed, could withdraw their political rights. Prosecutor Sergio Mola opened the ninth and final hearing of the prosecution’s allegations with a review of the details of the case, in which more than a hundred witnesses testified. Mola considered that the accused “made a plan” that intended to defraud the State through “discretion in the use of funds”. Kirchner’s trial is not recent, it began in 2019, when investigations were opened to analyze whether there was targeting and overpricing in public works concessions in the province of Santa Cruz, the political birthplace of the Kirchners. The Penal Code establishes that anyone convicted of these crimes will be disqualified from holding public office. The Public Ministry accuses the vice president of leading an “illicit association” to defraud the state through crimes that began in the presidency of her husband, Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007), who died in 2010.

During the hearings, remotely monitored by those involved, the Public Ministry named Kirchner as the leader of an illicit association and accused her of fraud against the State, crimes that can carry a sentence of up to 16 years in prison. The Financial Information Unit (UIF) had considered it “irresponsible to proceed with an indictment” by rejecting the Public Ministry’s arguments about the existence of crimes of fraudulent administration and illicit association. On Sunday, a public letter signed by more than 500 mayors expressed support for Kirchner, whom they consider a “victim of judicial persecution”. The deputies of the ruling Frente de Todos also released a declaration of support for Kirchner, president of the Senate, as well as a request published this Monday in the press with the signature of major political and cultural figures. After the MP’s indictment is closed, the defense has 10 business days to begin presenting its defense to the 13 defendants, which can take several months. The verdict must be announced before the end of the year. The 69-year-old vice president managed to overcome several rejected lawsuits for alleged crimes during her two presidential terms (2007-2015), but she still faces five trials.

*With information from AFP