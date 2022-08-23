Cruise completes ‘half Serie B’ in the lead and continues in search of record
Abhishek Pratap 6 hours agoSportsComments Off on Cruise completes ‘half Serie B’ in the lead and continues in search of record1 Views
Cruzeiro completed, this Sunday (21), with a 1-1 draw against Grmio, at Arena, in Porto Alegre-RS, 19 consecutive matches in the lead of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.
Since the seventh game in the national competition – a 1-0 victory over Nutico, on May 15 -, Raposa has not given their opponents any chance to be overtaken at the top of the table.
Today, the celestial team has 54 points – ten more than vice-leader Bahia and third-placed Grmio. Therefore, Cruzeiro already has, at least, three more rounds guaranteed as the leader of the Second Division.
Serie B team signings for the second half
According to the Mathematics Department of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), Cruzeiro has a 92.5% chance of following the leader until the 38th round and lifting the Series B trophy. The vice-leader Bahia has 3.3 %, followed by Grmio (3.1%) and Vasco (0.98%).
The excellent numbers also make Cruzeiro fight for the best campaign in the history of Serie B since 2006, when the tournament started to be disputed by consecutive points. So far, Corinthians 2008 has the record score (85).
Until the 25th round, only Palmeiras from 2013 (56 points) and Corinthians from 2008 (55 points) had numbers higher than Cruzeiro (54).
Not only Cruzeiro’s score draws attention in 2022. The campaign brings together other expressive numbers. Raposa has the best attack (32 goals), the second best defense (14 goals conceded), the team that has lost fewer games (3), has the best campaign as home team (94.4% of use) and also as a visitor ( 51.28%).