Cruise completes ‘half Serie B’ in the lead and continues in search of record

Cruzeiro defeated N
photo: Staff Images/Cruise

Cruzeiro defeated Nutico 1-0 in the 7th round, took the lead in Serie B and never left

Cruzeiro completed, this Sunday (21), with a 1-1 draw against Grmio, at Arena, in Porto Alegre-RS, 19 consecutive matches in the lead of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

Since the seventh game in the national competition – a 1-0 victory over Nutico, on May 15 -, Raposa has not given their opponents any chance to be overtaken at the top of the table.

Today, the celestial team has 54 points – ten more than vice-leader Bahia and third-placed Grmio. Therefore, Cruzeiro already has, at least, three more rounds guaranteed as the leader of the Second Division.

Serie B team signings for the second half

Copete, striker (Bahia)
Copete, striker (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao
Igor Torres, forward (Bahia)
Igor Torres, forward (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao
Gabriel Noga, defender (Bahia)
Gabriel Noga, defender (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao/Bahia
Fernandinho, forward (Brusque)
Fernandinho, forward (Brusque) – photo: Divulgao
Paulo Baya, forward (Brusque)
Paulo Baya, striker (Brusque) – photo: Disclosure
Patrick, striker (Brusque)
Patrick, striker (Brusque) – photo: Divulao/Brusque
Alisson Farias, forward (Chapecoense)
Alisson Farias, striker (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao
Mailton, right-back (Chapecoense)
Mailton, right-back (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao
Thom
Thoms Bendinelli, midfielder (Chapecoense) – photo: Disclosure
Felipe Ferreira, midfielder (Chapecoense)
Felipe Ferreira, midfielder (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao
Cleylton, defender (Chapecoense)
Cleylton, defender (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense
Paulinho Moccelin, forward (CRB)
Paulinho Moccelin, striker (CRB) – photo: Divulgao
Guilherme Lopes, side (CRB)
Guilherme Lopes, side (CRB) – photo: Disclosure
Lucas Poletto, forward (Crici
Lucas Poletto, striker (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao
Bocanegra, defender (Crici
Bocanegra, defender (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao
Fernando Viana, forward (Crici
Fernando Viana, striker (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao
Gustavo Cazonatti, midfielder (Crici
Gustavo Cazonatti, midfielder (Cricima) – photo: Disclosure
Marquinhos Cipriano, left-back (Cruzeiro)
Marquinhos Cipriano, left-back (Cruzeiro) – photo: Publicity
Bruno Rodrigues, forward (Cruzeiro)
Bruno Rodrigues, striker (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao
Lu
Lus Felipe, defender (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao
Pablo Siles, steering wheel (Cruise)
Pablo Siles, steering wheel (Cruise) – photo: Divulgao
Chay, attacking midfielder (Cruise)
Chay, attacking midfielder (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Elton, forward (CSA)
Elton, striker (CSA) – photo: Disclosure
H
Hctor Canteros, midfielder (CSA) – photo: Publication
rog
Rogrio, forward (CSA) – photo: Publicity
John Mercado, forward (CSA)
John Mercado, striker (CSA) – photo: Disclosure
Guilherme, striker (Gr
Guilherme, striker (Grmio) – photo: Divulgao
Lucas Leiva, midfielder (Gr
Lucas Leiva, midfielder (Grmio) – photo: Publicity
Isaac, half (Guarani)
Isaac, half (Guarani) – photo: Disclosure
Jamerson, left-back (Guarani)
Jamerson, left-back (Guarani) – photo: Publicity
Gustavo, midfielder (Londrina)
Gustavo, steering wheel (Londrina) – photo: Divulgao
Jefferson, right-back (Londrina)
Jeferson, right-back (Londrina) – photo: Divulgao/Londrina
Jonathan, striker (N
Jonathan, forward (Nutico) – photo: Disclosure
Souza, midfielder (N
Souza, midfielder (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao
Jobson, steering wheel (N
Jobson, steering wheel (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao
Arthur Henrique, defender (N
Arthur Henrique, defender (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao/Nutico
Thomas, midfield (N
Thomaz, midfield (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao/Nutico
J
Jlio Victor, attacking midfielder (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao/Nutico
Paulo Victor, striker (Oper
Paulo Victor, striker (Operrio-PR) – photo: Divulgao
Getterson, Striker (Oper
Getterson, striker (Operrio-PR) – photo: Disclosure
Michel, steering wheel (Oper
Michel, steering wheel (Operrio-PR) – photo: Divulgao/Operrio-PR
Rithely, midfielder (Ponte Preta)
Rithely, midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity
lvis, midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity
Leandro Barcia, forward (Ponte Preta)
Leandro Barcia, striker (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao
Mateus Silva, defender (Ponte Preta)
Mateus Silva, defender (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity
Ç
Cssio Gabriel, attacking midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao/Ponte Preta
L
Lo Tocartins, forward (Sampaio Corra)
Claudinei Oliveira, t.
Claudinei Oliveira, coach (Sport) – photo: Disclosure
Vagner Love, forward (Sport)
Vagner Love, forward (Sport) – photo: Divulgao/Sport
Alex Teixeira, forward (Vasco)
Alex Teixeira, striker (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao
Paulo Victor, left-back (Vasco)
Paulo Victor, left-back (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao/Vasco
Sousa, steering wheel (Vila Nova)
Sousa, midfielder (Vila Nova) – photo: Disclosure
Renan Bressan, midfielder (Vila Nova)
Renan Bressan, midfielder (Vila Nova) – photo: Disclosure
Matheus Souza, forward (Vila Nova)
Matheus Souza, forward (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao
Neto Pessoa, forward (Vila Nova)
Neto Pessoa, forward (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao
Kaio Nunes, forward (Vila Nova)
Kaio Nunes, striker (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao
Matheus Mancini, defender (Vila Nova)
Matheus Mancini, defender (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao/Vila Nova
Jonata Bastos, forward (Vila Nova)
Jonata Bastos, forward (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao/Vila Nova

According to the Mathematics Department of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), Cruzeiro has a 92.5% chance of following the leader until the 38th round and lifting the Series B trophy. The vice-leader Bahia has 3.3 %, followed by Grmio (3.1%) and Vasco (0.98%).

The excellent numbers also make Cruzeiro fight for the best campaign in the history of Serie B since 2006, when the tournament started to be disputed by consecutive points. So far, Corinthians 2008 has the record score (85).

Until the 25th round, only Palmeiras from 2013 (56 points) and Corinthians from 2008 (55 points) had numbers higher than Cruzeiro (54).

Not only Cruzeiro’s score draws attention in 2022. The campaign brings together other expressive numbers. Raposa has the best attack (32 goals), the second best defense (14 goals conceded), the team that has lost fewer games (3), has the best campaign as home team (94.4% of use) and also as a visitor ( 51.28%).

Best campaigns in Series B history:

Corinthians – 85 points in 2008 (74.5% success)

Portuguese – 81 points in 2011 (71% success)

palm trees – 79 points in 2013 (69.2% success)

goals – 78 points in 2012 (68.4% success)

Vasco – 76 points in 2009 (66.6% success)

