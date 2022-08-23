Cruise: what are Pezzolano’s options for Chay’s vacancy?

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Chay fulfills automatic suspension in Cruzeiro’s game against Nutico After repeating Cruzeiro’s squad for four consecutive games (Tombense, Londrina, Chapecoense and Grmio), coach Paulo Pezzolano will need to change the formation.

Midfielder Chay received the third yellow card in the 1-1 draw with Tricolor and needs to be replaced on the sixth (26), when Raposa measures out against Nutico. The match is scheduled for 21:30, at Independencia.

Pezzolano has a number of options. The first of them is to move Bruno Rodrigues to fulfill a more advanced role in the team. In this way, Wesley Gasolina could be used as a starter on the right wing.

The coach, however, explained that Gasoline does not have the physical conditions to play the 90 minutes. “Gasoline on the d. He makes three or four sprints and gets ‘drowned’. We are going to try (train) so that he continues to improve physically”, explained the Uruguayan.

In the squad, Pezzolano still has several midfielders available, but none with the same characteristics as Chay. They are Willian Oliveira and Pablo Siles, who work in a more defensive line, and Canesin and Pedro Castro.

Another option would be to withdraw Luvannor, who has already held this role, and put Rafa Silva, Edu, Lincoln or Rodolfo on the team to fulfill the role of ‘shirt 9’.

Some of these variations are constantly being tested by Pezzolano throughout the games. Against Grmio, the coach replaced Chay and Daniel Jnior with Rafa Silva and Gasolina at the beginning of the second stage. Thus, Bruno Rodrigues left the right wing and played a more advanced role. Rafa Silva played more in the area, while Luvannor played a little further back.

Despite taking the decision, Pezzolano was in power, once again, to guide his athletes on the edge of the lawn. He was sent off against Grmio and replaced by his assistant Martin Varini against Nutico.

Regarding the returns, the expectation remains for the conditions of the right-back Geovane, the midfielder Leo Pais and the striker Stnio. The trio started the transition process of physical preparation and could be a novelty among the related for Friday.