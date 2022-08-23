Cruzeiro: Brock says author of threats has been identified and asks for justice

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Brock thanked internet users for their help in identifying the author of the threats Defender Eduardo Brock said that the author of the threats against his family has been identified. According to the celestial athlete, the suspect does not live in Minas Gerais and does not support Cruzeiro. The case is under investigation by the Civil Police.

“I want to thank you for the countless messages of support I received, this shows how much we have good people in the world as well, how valuable everyone’s help was too. We found out that he is not a Cruzeiro fan and is not in Minas Gerais. worse is not going to happen,” Brock said.

In the sequence, the defender asked for Justice. “Now it is in the hands of Justice, the police, that they do what must be done. It is unacceptable that this still happens, that it involves family, football involves so many good things and we need to get to that point. But I thank you all, friends , people who supported my wife, my family. This matter on my part is closed, may justice be done by legal means”.

The incident took place last Sunday (21). On Instagram, Brock denounced the threat he suffered from an internet user after the 2-2 draw between guild and cruiseby Series B. In the messages received on the social network, the man told the athlete to be careful, because he knows where his children study.