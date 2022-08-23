Cruzeiro: Diego Lugano defends Pezzolano and talks about abuse of authority

photo: reproduction Lugano defended Pezzolano’s attitude and criticized the refereeing Former Uruguayan team player and current ESPN commentator, Diego Lugano defended his compatriot Paulo Pezzolano, who was sent off in the match against Grmio. The celestial commander claims to have done nothing and said he recorded everything, as he was wearing electronic equipment in his uniform. Lugano agreed with Fox’s coach’s attitude.

“I think he (Pezzolano) is absolutely right, because players and coaches are often abused by the referees, not only in Brazil, but in world football. The referee confuses refereeing with abuse of authority. protect,” Lugano said.

Lugano said that Pezzolano’s expulsion would be classified as an abuse of authority if it is proved that the Uruguayan coach did not commit an irregularity. “I would do the same (Pezzolano did). What’s wrong is an expulsion for abuse of authority. That’s what’s wrong.

Paulo Pezzolano did not agree with his expulsion in Cruzeiro’s 2-2 draw with Grmio, in Porto Alegre-RS, on Sunday (21/8), for the 25th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. He was excluded from the technical area after referee Brulio da Silva Machado (Fifa/SC) heard complaints from the coach from Cruzeiro.

“It’s slutty! I didn’t say anything to him (referee). Lucky I have everything recorded, I have everything here (he said pointing to a tape recorder)”, he told journalists who were in the mixed zone of the stadium.

This was the fourth banishment of the celestial coach of the season. The Uruguayan was also penalized in the matches against Villa Nova (Campeonato Mineiro), Fluminense (Copa do Brasil) and CSA (Srie B).

With the expulsion, the coach will be absent in Cruzeiro’s duel against Nutico, this Friday (27/8), at 9:30 pm, at the Independencia stadium, in Belo Horizonte, for the 26th round of Serie B. The team will be led by the assistant Martn Varini.